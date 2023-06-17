Michael Ian Black headlines Friday’s Comedy Showcase

“People go to sleep there at nine ... does anybody recognize you?” a guest asks late-night host Johnny Carson regarding his small hometown of Norfolk. A montage of Carson television moments preceded Friday evening’s performances at the Great American Comedy Festival.
The patrons sitting in the Johnny Carson Theatre for the second night of the annual comedy festival certainly recognized the theater’s namesake as a Norfolk native and town icon.
The theater’s stage was decorated to honor Carson’s legacy, featuring an armchair alongside a desk with an old-fashioned microphone.
Aside from Carson, the introductory montage featured clips of other well-known comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.
Following the video, this year’s comedy festival host, Pat Janssen, introduced the night with a few jokes of his own before welcoming the first opener, Tyler Rothrock.
As with many Norfolk newcomers, the comedic millennial poked fun at the town’s seeming inability to reach a consensus on the pronunciation of its own name.
“Sorry, I don’t know how to say it,” Rothrock told the crowd as he started his set. “And you guys don’t either, which is weird.”
Rothrock warmed up the audience with anecdotes that included his experience moving back in with his parents for the pandemic — in 2013 — and his attempt to save an injured bird.
Sean Grant greeted the audience next, sharing with the audience that it was his first time in Nebraska — and that he’s met all 80 Norfolk citizens.
Grant lamented that he isn’t as well-known as he would like to be, claiming he was supposed to be famous a long time ago.
According to him, he lacks the traumatic past needed for true creative success or, in his words, his stepfather swooped in and “loved him right to mediocrity.”
Grant shared numerous anecdotes, including his attempt to learn Spanish from a British instructional audiobook. He also incorporated the crowd into his set, comparing married couples’ experiences to his own.
Danielle Perez followed Grant’s performance. The Los Angeles native and self-proclaimed valley girl disclosed her love of brunch and the eventful experience of skydiving, or “jumping out of a tin can with wings.”
Despite a dive that wasn’t without mishaps, Perez assured the audience she made it to the ground safely and, for better or worse, had a video taken by a friend to prove it.
Marcella Arguello, the last opening act before Friday night’s headliner, recounted a time when she worked as an assistant manager of a bank by day and a stand-up comedian by night.
After dealing with an unruly customer at the bank, Arguello shared the experience with the customer’s girlfriend later during her comedy set. The girlfriend, looking for a sign for her relationship, ended things with her boyfriend.
“Be careful how you treat customer service workers, because they might ruin your life,” Arguello said.
Headliner Michael Ian Black took the stage last, looking around Johnny Carson Theatre and sighing with mock disappointment that the Great American Comedy Festival wasn’t in a more well-known city.
“I told my agent, ‘As long as it’s not Columbus,’ ” Black said, saying that he looked up Norfolk’s “rival” town to connect with the audience.
Black playfully highlighted his contrast to the audience and venue as a liberal, Jewish individual in a town of typically conservative Christians.
He then explained his love of snacking, as one of the main activities to do in the wilds of Connecticut, and his distaste for extreme snack flavors, praising his favorite snack, hint-of-lime Tostitos.
Before leaving the stage, Black also entertained the audience with his inability to tell the difference between a bear and a dog, the two-year generational gap between him and his wife and his anticlimactic experience with Chick-Fil-A.
There is one more night in this year’s comedy festival. Saturday night presents the festival gala, featuring a slate of four openers before headliner Vicki Lawrence takes the stage.