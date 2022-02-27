At the end of every college basketball season, one team stands, with smiles on the players’ faces as a trophy is held in the air.
It took them an entire offseason of training, along with a grueling season just to get to the point of being on top.
This is the case for one team every year, but for the rest of the basketball teams in the country, they finished the season with a loss and were sent home to try again next season.
THIS TIME of year, basketball teams are figuring things out as to what's the best way to build chemistry and to finish in the win column every game.
They want to be playing good basketball, but they want to be playing their best basketball for the most exciting time of the year, “March Madness.”
“March Madness,” a brand created by the NCAA, is a slogan trademarked for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.
The NCAA first came out with its Division I men’s tournament back in in 1939 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
It's a basketball tournament that goes from mid-March to the first week of April.
For basketball fans, this can be one of the most exciting times of the year because the games that are played have become extremely hard to predict who will win.
The schools who compete for a national championship in the tournament include champions from 32 Division I conference along with "at-large" teams that are chosen by an NCAA selection committee.
The tournament that once was 64 teams expanded to 65 in 2001 and then 68 in 2011.
The 68 teams are “seeded” from 1 to 16 in four different regions, which include the East, South, West and Midwest.
The first round features play-in games to advance to the second round, The winners of the second-round games then move to the third round, etc.
Games are played over a four-week span and are broadcast by CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The Final Four is played on the last Saturday in March and then the national title game is typically played on the first Monday of April.
Although all the 68 teams have a chance at a national title, only one stands up on top with the trophy.
WITH 11 national titles, UCLA has the record of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championships. Legendary coach John Wooden led UCLA to 10 of them, the most by any coach in college basketball history.
The Kentucky Wildcats have won the second most championships with eight, North Carolina has won six while Duke and Indiana have claimed five.
Fans have seen legendary basketball players come through the tournament, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and many more.
The streak of Division I men's basketball tournament was going strong until the coronavirus hit in 2020, leading to the decision to cancel the tournament.
But the Division I tournament returned in 2021 and was bigger than ever.
Now that the calendar has turned from 2021 to 2022, all eyes are on college basketball as “March Madness” is slowly coming upon us.