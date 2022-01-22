Hundreds of area residents — many of them teenagers — braved stout winds and cold weather early Friday afternoon to make known their support for life at all stages.
For the second consecutive year, a local pro-life march was held in conjunction with the national March for Life, which annually draws thousands of people to Washington, D.C.
The March for Life has taken place every year since 1974 in late January, marking the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the landmark Roe v. Wade. In the wake of recent arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the national march took on a more hopeful atmosphere.
Lynnette Otero, director of teen ministries at Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, said the event drew slightly more people than last year’s local march and significantly more young people whose enthusiasm “was awesome.”
“I want people to see that this really is the pro-life generation,” she said. “We want to promote respect for life at all stages.”
Otero said youths from West Point, Pierce, Humphrey St. Francis, Elgin, Wisner, Norfolk Catholic, Osmond, Hartington and Wayne State College were among those who walked in the event.
The march followed Norfolk Avenue from Norfolk Catholic High School to 13th Street and then north to Prospect Avenue and west to 18th Street before returning to Norfolk Avenue to head back to the school.
Despite the low temperatures, Otero said participants were in good spirits and made a lot of noise: “I said it was going to be a peaceful march, but peaceful doesn’t mean quiet. It means nonconfrontational.”
Otero encouraged participants to be “loud and proud” about their support for life at all stages — from the cradle to the grave — and hopes that is the message they were able to convey during the event.
Otero said she anticipates a group from Norfolk will attend the national March for Life in the nation’s capital next year, but a local march also will be held for those who are unable to attend. Other pro-life events being planned include the annual Life Chain in October, as well as the pro-life breakfast, which is set to take place in exchange for a free-will offering from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Norfolk.
Otero added that she hopes those who participated also come away with the message that they are not alone in their support for the gift of life.
“There’s a big bunch of people,” she said. “We mentioned that at the very beginning. We’re marching with hundreds of thousands of people all over the country today. ... They can make a difference.”