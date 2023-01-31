MADISON — A Norfolk man who was on probation for less than a month last fall before being arrested will spend at least the next 14 months behind bars.
Eric Jones, 37, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Monday to 3 to 4 years in prison for attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a revocation of his probation for possessing meth. Jones’ sentence included 2 to 3 years on the former and a year on the latter. He had served 119 days in jail and will be eligible for parole in March 2024.
Monday’s sentencing hearing stems from two occasions in which Jones was arrested last year.
On April 11, 2022, a Norfolk police officer observed a vehicle being driven by Jones in the 1000 block of South 13th Street that had expired license plates. Jones pulled into the parking lot of a business; the officer followed.
While Jones was inside the business, police confirmed that he had been driving on a suspended license and arrested him after he came outside.
Located in Jones’ pants pocket were a baggie with meth, a glass pipe, empty baggies, drug paraphernalia and pills.
In July, Jones pleaded guilty to possessing meth and driving under suspension and, on Oct. 4, he was sentenced to 2 years of probation.
On Oct. 24, the District 7 probation office was conducting a search of Jones’ South 12th Street residence and located drug paraphernalia in his bedroom. The probation office also found several small baggies with meth, in addition to a scale and a pipe.
At the time, three children lived at Jones’ residence, although they weren’t home when he was arrested.
During an interview with police, Jones disclosed that the meth was his and he had sold some of the drug to an acquaintance since he had been on probation and was planning to sell to the same person again later that day.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Monday that it appeared as if Jones never seriously intended to complete probation.
“But what's really concerning from the state's perspective is that he said a drug transaction was going to take place later that same day when it was discovered he was arrested,” Kiernan said, “and he had three young children (who were going to be) in the home when this was going to take place. Drug deals are dangerous enough to begin with; there's a lot of uncertainty that goes into those.
“Throwing young children in the mix is just a recipe for disaster.”
Prosecutors had agreed to recommend a year in prison for Jones on each of his convictions. Kiernan asked Kube not to sentence Jones to anything shorter.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said it was obvious based on the pre-sentence investigation report that Jones simply couldn’t stop using meth.
“He struggled with positive tests while the original case was pending,” Hartner said. “He struggled with staying clean after probation had started. And he was selling so he could continue to have an environment for himself to use, too.”
Hartner said Jones would have to address his addiction to avoid future trouble. Jones knew he wasn’t going to receive another chance at probation, she said.
Jones told Kube he had filed for divorce from his wife because she was part of the reason he couldn’t stop using drugs.
Kube, like Kiernan, said it was concerning that Jones continued to use drugs when there were children present. The judge also acknowledged that Jones had potentially executed drug deals while kids were at home.
Monday’s hearing marks the fourth time that Jones has been sentenced to prison in Nebraska. He previously served time on drug- and firearm-related charges.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Aiding the consummation of a felony
— Robert C. Spohn, 52, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 9 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 140 days served, ordered to be served at the same time as a Lancaster County sentence, plus court costs.
Burglary
— Gonzalo Amescua, 48, 903 Sherwood Road, tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Amescua’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, attempted possession of cocaine
— Bronwynn C. Birch, 23, Baraboo, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fourth offense, driving without an ignition interlock device, resisting arrest
— Shannon M. Boyd, 33, 118 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 14, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing another person’s death, false information
— Celeste M. Burgess, 18, 713 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Pamela L. Burns, 28, 304 N. 10th St., Apt. 3, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
First-degree forgery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — second offense
— Adam L. Fuerhoff, 35, Pierce, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Kiana N. Garcia, 41, 708 N. First St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
— Jennifer Perrin, 41, 2900 Old Highway 8, Lot 5, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
— Harlee D. Pufahl, 30, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Crystal Legate, 48, 1205 W. Phillip Ave., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
First-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 22, 913 S. Third St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Trevor L. Pollard, 36, Randolph, pleaded guilty.
Second-degree assault
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Destiny T. Tumbs, 27, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Possession fo marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of driving under the influence — fourth offense
— Riley D. Thompson, 39, Sumner, failed to appear. Kube ordered for a warrant to be issued for Thompson’s arrest.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of a forged instrument
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, had his arraignment continued.