COLUMBUS — A Platte Center man who sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl and then tried to get the victim to lie about what had happened was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Dale Allen, 37, was sentenced by District Judge James Stecker to 20 to 30 years in prison for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and 2 to 4 years for tampering with a witness, with the sentences to be served one after the other.
Allen, who was given credit for 624 days already served, will be eligible for parole in January 2032. With good behavior, he’ll qualify for mandatory release in January 2038.
The Platte Center man was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child in February 2021 after a 7-year-old girl told an employee at her school that she and Allen had a secret. Allen told the girl he would go to jail if the girl ever disclosed their secret. The 7-year-old told the school employee that Allen would do things to her that “a boyfriend and girlfriend would do.”
During a subsequent forensic interview at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Norfolk, the girl told a specialist about things that Allen would do to her consistent with performing vaginal penetration and oral sex.
The girl described such actions having occurred on multiple occasions over a timeframe of a year-plus at residences in Platte Center and Columbus.
The tampering conviction stems from phone calls Allen made from the Platte County Detention Facility in Columbus to the mother of the victim. An investigator with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office had been monitoring electronic communication between Allen and the victim’s mother since Allen was lodged at the jail.
Between Jan. 15 and March 7, 2021, Allen made numerous phone calls to the victim’s mother — most of which involved requests from Allen for the victim to retract her statements and tell everyone that she lied about what had happened.
In a phone conversation on Jan. 28, 2021, Allen told the victim’s mother that the woman needed to talk to the victim and tell her, “Don’t talk to nobody.” Allen also instructed the mother to tell the victim that it was another man, not Allen, who sexually assaulted her.
During several conversations over the next month and a half, Allen continued pleading with the victim’s mother to tell the victim to explain to authorities and children’s advocacy specialists that she lied and Allen was in jail because of her lies.
Allen was supposed to be sentenced in November 2021, as he pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and tampering in September 2021. But a motion made on Allen’s behalf to withdraw his pleas was filed a month after he pleaded no contest. He alleged that his pleas weren’t made voluntarily.
Then at a hearing in August, Allen told Stecker that he wanted to withdraw his motion to withdraw his pleas and thus not challenge his convictions.
At sentencing, Allen’s attorney, John Kohl, said Allen was aggressive in his defense and didn’t want to leave any stones unturned. Allen had thought the judge could rule in his favor on the motion to withdraw his pleas, Kohl said. But had the judge allowed Allen to withdraw his pleas, Allen then would have had to stand trial and the victim would have likely testified against him.
Kohl said Allen didn’t want the victim to have to testify because he believed “that wouldn’t be good for her.”
“We can be jaded enough to think that's a self-serving statement,” the defense attorney said, “but we have to take (Allen) for his word.”
As part of the pre-sentence investigation, a sex offender assessment was done on Allen to determine the likelihood that he would reoffend. The analysis determined there was a 1.4% to 4.4% chance that Allen would commit another violent sex offense.
“That means there’s a 96% to 99% chance he is unlikely to repeat as a violent sexual offender,” Kohl said. “The reason we use those assessments is to give the court guidance. Otherwise the court wouldn't be taking them.”
Kohl asked Stecker to sentence Allen to a term of probation, something the attorney said he knew was “a big ask.” But, he said, it can be difficult for inmates to seek and receive the treatment they need at the Nebraska Department of Corrections, and there are more resources Allen could utilize outside prison than in it.
Allen told the judge he had been making positive changes in his life before these cases arose.
“Nobody’s ever perfect, people make mistakes,” he said. “I’ve learned from my mistakes, I’ve tried to better myself. … I know the charge looks bad, I know it’s bad, I know it sounds bad. But I’m still a father at the end of the day, and I’d like to be in my kids’ life.”
Allen said he would keep bettering himself so that he could be a productive member of society.
Before sentencing Allen, Stecker referenced Allen’s criminal history, which includes a terroristic threats conviction and numerous protection order violations, as well as his inability to successfully complete postrelease supervision in other cases.
The judge recognized that the sex offender risk assessment scored Allen as low-risk to reoffend, but Stecker also noted that the pre-sentence investigation revealed Allen’s pro-criminal attitude. Stecker also said it appeared to him that Allen had minimized his actions.
“The court cannot ignore the fact that this involved a minor child,” the judge said. “This involved the sexual assault of a child who was 7 years old. The court also notes that you engaged in a course of conduct which to the court appeared that you were tampering with a witness, as well as your conviction for tampering with a witness.
“Your behaviors were calculated, they were intentional.”
Stecker found that the sexual assault was an aggravated offense, subjecting Allen to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.