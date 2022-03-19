MADISON — A former Battle Creek man already serving a prison term for sex crimes will spend at least another 18 months behind bars.
District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced 49-year-old Stacey Schaller, formerly of Battle Creek, to 3 years in prison for third-degree sexual assault of a child. The 3-year term handed down by Johnson was the maximum sentence for the Class 3A felony.
Charges were filed against Schaller last March following a law enforcement investigation that revealed Schaller had sexually assaulted a minor on several occasions in Battle Creek.
The victim told law enforcement in September 2020 that she was 8 years old the first time Schaller touched her in a sexual manner. Schaller would touch the victim over her clothes both in her groin area and on her chest, she said.
The victim said she asked Schaller why he touched her inappropriately, and he apparently replied that it was because she had a pretty shape.
Schaller pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault of a child on Feb. 18 and, in turn, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a first-degree sexual assault charge.
At Schaller’s sentencing, Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan called Schaller’s behavior “sickening” and “disturbing.”
“This is sickening behavior — there’s no other word for it — that will affect the victim for the rest of her life,” he said.
Kiernan recommended the maximum sentence for Schaller and requested that it be served consecutive to, or after, the 3-year sentence he is already serving for the same two convictions out of Cheyenne County.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Johnson to sentence Schaller to 1 year in prison for the sexual assault. Hartner said Schaller would continue to be active in a correctional program designed to treat sex offenders.
Schaller had been accepted into a prison fellowship academy, she said, and he also earned a job as a baker. The deputy public defender said Schaller hadn’t had any issues of misconduct while in prison since he was sentenced in his other case in May 2021 and had joined a Bible study group while there.
Hartner also asked that the mandatory postrelease supervision term in Schaller’s Madison County case be run concurrent to the 18-month postrelease supervision term he was ordered to serve in his Cheyenne County case.
Schaller said he was “very sorry” to the people in his life for whom he has caused pain.
Johnson told Schaller that his actions threatened and likely caused serious emotional harm to the victim, in addition to at least one other child who reported witnessing Schaller molest the girl.
“The court does not believe you considered the victims at all in this matter, one way or another, or the consequences of your actions,” Johnson said.
The judge pointed to evidence that suggested Schaller would touch the girl inappropriately on a nightly basis. Schaller’s repeated acts of sexual misconduct, plus the fact that there was evidence of assaultive behavior by Schaller dating back to 1987, present him as a danger to society, Johnson said.
“The court needs to fashion a sentence that would afford deterrence and satisfy the need for a sentence to protect the public from further crimes,” he said.
In addition to the 3-year prison sentence, Johnson also ordered that Schaller serve 18 months’ postrelease supervision that will run consecutive to his Cheyenne County postrelease supervision. Schaller also must register as a sex offender for 25 years upon his release from prison.
The former Battle Creek man’s Cheyenne County sentence is set to be complete on Friday, March 25. He will be eligible for mandatory release 18 months thereafter.
Johnson sentenced others on Friday for the following:
Attempted terroristic threats, third-degree assault
— Carlos Jiménez, 21, 704 N. Eighth St., 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 11 days served, 24 months’ probation, 90 additional days in jail before the end of probation unless waived, 40 hours’ community service, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Dustin A. Walter, 33, Kansas, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived with credit for 5 days served, costs.
— Devin N. Zollars, 26, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived, costs.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence
— Alfred C. Martin, 63, 83318 Main St., $500, 2 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, costs.
Revocation of post release supervision for driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Melissa A. Woodruff-Valdez, 34, Norfolk, 8 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Revocation of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Raquel L. Wright, 35, Madison County Jail, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 51 days served, costs.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499)
— April J. Engelbart, 34, 503 Elm Ave., 120 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 44 days served, costs.
Also appearing before Johnson on Friday was 32-year-old Kyle Walter of Norfolk. Walter pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.