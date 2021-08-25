MADISON — A Madison man facing a felony charge of terroristic threats made his disapproval known on Tuesday once a judge bound his case over and denied him a bond reduction.
Andrew Allen, who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill his Madison neighbor in July, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Madison County Court on Tuesday alongside public defender Megan Hoins.
The hearing was anything but a typical bindover, as a noticeably agitated Allen called a law enforcement officer “racist” on his way back to jail, though Allen didn’t elaborate. Both the sergeant and Allen are White.
Following a 45-minute hearing in which Judge Donna Taylor ruled that Allen’s case should be bound over to district court, Allen, who challenged Hoins’ advice to remain silent throughout Tuesday’s hearing, was visibly upset.
During the hearing, a sergeant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office testified on behalf of the state, which was represented by Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney.
Hoins had requested Allen’s bond, which was set at 10% of $5,000, be reduced. Hoins said that once somebody is able to post bond on Allen’s behalf, he would either live at the Norfolk Rescue Mission or with his mother in Blair.
Hurd objected to a bond reduction and, in doing so, called the sergeant to testify. The sergeant testified that a rescue mission chaplain who makes weekly trips to the county jail told jail workers that “we don’t want Andrew Allen (at the rescue mission).”
The sergeant wasn’t initially slated to testify but was called to the witness stand by Hurd when the issue of potential living arrangements came up in court. Allen argued that the rescue mission would let him reside there.
On his way out of the courtroom, a vocal Allen claimed the sergeant had a vendetta against him.
“He’s a racist; he has a personal problem with me,” Allen said of the sergeant. “The rescue mission will let me stay there. He’s a racist.”
Allen’s mother also was called to the witness stand. When asked by Hoins about her willingness to let Allen come live with her in Blair, Allen’s mother referred to that arrangement as a “Plan B.”
“The reason that he was going to stay (in Madison County) is so that he could try to get his job back, and everything is here that he owns,” she said. “I feel that the rescue mission would be a place that could help him.”
She said Plan B would ultimately be fine, but that Allen would need to take care of some things first.
Hurd cross-examined Allen’s mother, affirming with her that letting Allen come to Blair isn’t something either of the two really want.
“I’m not going to put words in your mouth, but I can get a read on people,” Hurd said. “You don’t seem too eager to have Andrew living with you … and I’m willing to bet that you don’t want to post that $500, either.”
Allen’s mother agreed that she is hesitant to both let Allen live with her, as well as post Allen’s bond.
Taylor ordered Allen’s bond to continue at $5,000, with 10% required for release. She had previously reduced his bond from 10% of $20,000.
For a case to be bound over to district court, a prosecutor must show probable cause that said crime was committed.
Hurd called Sgt. Wayne Thress of the Madison Police Department to testify. Thress was one of the authorities who investigated the allegations against Allen.
He testified that the victim had provided a written statement saying that Allen had threatened to go get a gun and kill him on July 10. But the allegations of terroristic threats by Allen were omitted in the initial statement made by the victim; the victim had only verbally indicated the threats. So, authorities had the victim fill out a second written statement.
Hoins said she was not provided the victim’s initial statement omitting allegations of threats. Because of this, she said, Allen’s case should be dismissed.
“The evidence we have in front of us is that we had a victim making a voluntary statement, not indicating there were threats or guns involved,” she said. “There were references to racially charged comments, but no threats were included in the voluntary statement.”
Thress said he did not speak to the victim himself; the information given to him was provided by a deputy who had a conversation with the victim.
Regarding the victim’s omission of death threats or weapons in his initial statement, Thress said it’s possible the victim was flustered at the time.
Hurd, in requesting the case be bound over, asked the judge to take notice of the probable cause affidavit, which includes a detailed account of the allegations against Allen.
“The evidence has it that a deputy relayed to Sgt. Thress that Mr. Allen threatened to shoot (the victim). There’s a written statement that was made stating that (Allen) was going to kill him.”
Taylor said technicalities involving the victim’s differing voluntary statements could be argued in district court.
“The purpose of a preliminary hearing isn’t to judge the credibility of the witnesses and the victim and credibility of the statements, but whether there is evidence to support the charge,” the judge said. “I think the evidence is still that the defendant made threats to the victim. The victim made an oral statement and two written statements.”
Allen was anything but stolid during Tuesday’s hearing, expressing disapproval to most of what Hurd had said while also mouthing a number of statements to his mother. A separate sheriff’s deputy had to instruct Allen on multiple occasions to not interact with others in the courtroom.
Allen’s first hearing in district court is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16. If convicted of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, he faces up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.