The man serving life in prison for the 1995 murder of Gas N’ Shop clerk Ellen Gill has been denied both a request for an evidentiary hearing and the modification of past orders rejecting his petition for postconviction relief.
The ruling was made on Friday by District Judge James Kube, who presided over a hearing on Nov. 17 in which Todd Cook, 46, presented evidence that he said showed that orders by Kube in 2013 and 2015 denying Cook of postconviction relief should be modified.
Cook had alleged that there was newly discovered evidence in the form of brain science that wasn't available during previous postconviction relief attempts. Specifically, Cook said developments in MRIs allow doctors to determine when the brain stimulated in certain areas and how people function as a result.
Cook argued there is evidence to show that, while he was 18 years old at the time of Gill’s murder, his mental age was that of a 16- or 17-year-old who deserved constitutional protections.
Kube told Cook that there was no way to see a scan of his brain from 1995, but Cook said there were psychological evaluations done then that would support his claim.
Cook cited case law from Michigan, Massachusetts and Washington that he said shows the sentence he is serving is unconstitutional. He argued that there needed to be an evidentiary hearing that could determine whether his allegations would rise to the level of such a violation.
In his order responding to Cook’s arguments, Kube wrote that much of the evidence Cook presented was not new and that Cook’s evidence also isn’t evidence that he was not previously aware of.
In a motion for postconviction relief filed on June 3, 2013, Cook attached an exhibit of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miller v. Alabama. In the decision, the American Psychological Association had endorsed a policy at the time that rejected sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for offenses committed by persons under 18.
But, Kube wrote in his order, there was no statement in Cook’s exhibit that indicated that the American Psychological Association had changed its policy pertaining to life sentences without parole for those 18 and older. Cook was 18 when he killed Gill.
There did not seem to be a consensus, Kube said, that would support an all-encompassing conclusion that 18-year-olds should not be treated as adults.
“Certainly, research in the area of psychological and brain science is ongoing and may someday be such to establish such a consensus,” Kube said. “But that evidently does not exist today.”
Kube added that he agreed with some of the conclusions reached by courts that Cook had referenced. But those decisions did not compel him to grant an evidentiary hearing without a clear indication from the Nebraska Supreme Court that Cook’s arguments form a basis for amending the two previous orders denying postconviction relief, which were both affirmed on appeal.
Kube’s ruling on Friday marks the latest of numerous futile appeal and postconviction relief efforts made by Cook in his case.
On Jan. 29, 1995, Cook and an accomplice, Shane McManamon, entered Gas N’ Shop, where Casey’s now is located on Norfolk Avenue near Faith Regional Health Services. Cook pointed a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol at Gill, a 42-year-old clerk in the store, and demanded that she open the cash register.
After McManamon removed about $200 from the cash register, Cook ordered Gill to take him to retrieve the videotape used by the store's surveillance machine. Gill took Cook to the video recorder, and Cook attempted to remove the videotape.
Cook was unable to remove the videotape from the recorder, so he shot the recorder with his pistol. Believing that he saw Gill move, Cook turned and shot Gill from about 2 feet away. The bullet struck Gill in her left hand and her throat, and she died from her gunshot wounds.
In March 2001, more than five years into his prison sentence, Cook, then 24, tried escaping the penitentiary by climbing a perimeter fence, prompting a prison guard to shoot him.
Cook was treated for serious injuries after being shot and later had 10 to 30 months tacked onto his sentence for attempted escape.
McManamon, who was also 18 at the time, was convicted of second-degree murder and robbery in connection to Gill’s death. He spent about 23 years in prison before being paroled in 2018. He was discharged from parole in April of last year.