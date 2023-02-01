MADISON — Considerable information was covered Tuesday morning during the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting as the North Fork Area Transit was discussed.
Commissioners, who gave the transit $750,000 in June to go toward the purchase and remodeling of a bus barn for vehicles, had a chance to ask questions about those funds, including whether those funds were still in an account.
Unfortunately, they appear to be among the missing funds, which caused concerns from commissioners, especially if the county would be required to pay it back to the federal government. The county used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to make the payment.
Still, there was good news as North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) officials announced that a foundation has stepped up to donate $500,000 to NFAT. The only stipulation is that NFAT has to raise that same amount, which will then bring in a total of $1 million.
“It’s a lot to take in,” said Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman toward the end of the presentation Tuesday. “It’s a lot to forgive.”
Corinne Donahue, project manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation Mobility Management Team that has been assisting since December, said the NFAT board has expanded, with three new board members.
The new board members are Rob Merrill, a former member of the Norfolk City Council; Jan Einspahr, a Norfolk attorney; and Chuck Waite, who is a co-owner of Graham Tire. There is also interest from a certified public accountant, who would like to join after the busy tax preparation season, Donahue said.
The nine previous board members have remained active and are looking for solutions.
“This board had been in the trenches,” Donahue said. “They have taken a beating. They have heard every hearsay and every Facebook (negative comment) and not one of them has stepped away.”
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said that’s commendable.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, agreed. He said it is admirable that they didn’t quit.
“It’s not an easy time,” Uhlir said.
Some of the actions of what happened anger the county, but at the end of the day, there still are people who need the service, Uhlir said.
There’s also been a lot of talk on social media, including that the transit board needs to resign. Uhlir said that would be “an out.”
“The problem was created, and now they are trying to find solutions,” he said. “To stay in there and fight like they have is commendable. And also to recruit.”
Donahue said the transit board has continued to raise funds. On Tuesday, it paid the employees who had not been paid their last paycheck since services were suspended on Jan. 6.
Since the termination of Jeff Stewart, who is accused of theft as general manager of NFAT, an accounting firm has been hired to take all accounts receivable and accounts payable, along with payroll.
For 50 years, including operating under previous names such as Norfolk Public Transportation, the transportation authority has been receiving reimbursements from the state. The transportation authority is a separate, nonprofit entity that is not part of the city or county.
“In the bank, we must have at least one month of operating expenses and then another month, just to keep the wheels operating every day,” Donahue said.
The mobility management team has worked with Ponca Express to help meet some transportation services that were lost.
“They have been very willing,” Donahue said. “They’re a great partner. The scale of their transit service compared to ours is that they do just under 10,000 trips a year and we do 70,000, so it’s a big task for them even to take on even 20 more passengers in this community.”
Schmidt asked if there were any bills that have not been paid.
Donahue said, “Yes.”
“That’s unfortunate,” Schmidt said. “I just feel for those guys.”
Donahue said more invoices have come forth in recent weeks, with about 80% of them from Madison County.
“We would be looking to pay all outstanding invoices,” Donahue said.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said the transit authority is in breach of its contract with the county. The county provided $750,000 to help with the purchase and renovation of a building for a bus barn.
Smith and Schmidt both raised concerns about whether the county would have to pay those ARPA funds back, which the county used to pay the transit.
So will the transit pay the county back the $750,000?
That’s a good question and there are some legalities with it, Donahue said. Right now, there are not funds in the bank to do that, so attorneys will need to be involved, she said.
“It doesn’t change the fact that the transit agency still does need a facility,” Donahue said. “If you drive by our garage today, you’ll see at least 20 buses still parked outside. And everybody knows what happens to diesel in the winter at 1 degree like this morning.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Donna Primrose, county treasurer; Todd Volk, sheriff; Joe Smith, county attorney; 10 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 15 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met with a representative of the Madison County Historical Society regarding continued funding support from the county. (Look for story later this week.)
— Heard the annual Midtown Health report from Kathy Nordby.
— Met with representatives Walker Zulkoski, vice president with NPAIT/PMA Financial Network; Aaron Bos, director of investment services with Nebraska CLASS; and Jason Love, marketing president with Midwest Bank; regarding depository institutions that the county uses.
