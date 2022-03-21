As Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk looks toward the future, it took a brief look Sunday at its past.
School and district religious officials gave glory to God for the blessings bestowed on “the school on the hill” as it celebrated its fourth groundbreaking since it began in 1999. This time, the groundbreaking ceremony was for an ag education facility and science addition.
The ceremonies were held both indoors and outdoors on a beautiful sunny day fitting of the first day of spring with temperatures in the 70s.
“We build on the shoulders of the faithful who have gone before us,” said Bob Ziegler, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod district executive for education in Nebraska. “We’re mindful again that in Lutheran schools, we educate for life here and for eternity.”
Ziegler reminded the approximately 130 people who attended Sunday’s ceremony that in Lutheran schools, emphasis is placed on excellence in Christian education.
“Where Jesus is first, academics are second — to none,” Ziegler said.
Dan Sievert, Lutheran High Northeast principal, said Sunday’s event was three years in the making.
The decision was made then to add an ag program, starting with finding the right person to lead it. Next, the school launched into a feasibility study for an ag program and a science laboratory that would be a bit more spacious, he said.
“(We have) two different locations on campus, but one project,” Sievert said. “We will have an ag building out these doors and a science lab at the end of the academic hallway.”
Sievert said it is an exciting time as there has been a lot of planning, praying, designing, redesigning and more praying.
To build the additions, about $3.75 million has been raised. And as construction costs rose, cuts and redesigns were needed, he said.
Mark Oltjenbruns, chairman of the Lutheran High Northeast Board of Directors, said his family joined the school family in 2015.
The idea of an ag facility and a science lab had been talked about with much excitement for some time.
“I’m reminded of the time I drew a picture of a tractor on the whiteboard and a comment came back, ‘That’s the wrong color,’ ” Oltjenbruns said. “Humor is always good.”
The Rev. Richard Snow, the president of the Nebraska district of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, said agriculture has changed since he grew up and baled hay.
Snow said he is reminded of the foundation he was given as a young man, which he passed on to his children and now they are passing it on to his grandchildren.
The additions provide another opportunity to share in the community’s faith and the love of Jesus Christ, Snow said.
“When it comes to your salvation, trust in Jesus. When it comes to putting up a building, you need to make sure you have the dollars to make it happen,” Snow said.
The gifts to make it happen didn’t come from one person, but through a combination of many donors, Snow said.
The 10,000-square-foot ag facility includes a workshop and classroom. The ag education program has grown to include a full offering of courses and more than 35 FFA members in three years.
The 3,200-square-foot science laboratory and classroom will meet the needs of the growing school enrollment, providing ample space in a modern facility.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said Lutheran High is investing in the trade and educational needs that are unique to the times and unique to the area.
Moenning said he has a German Lutheran background and he is aware of the challenges that exist at times in convincing “brethren on the need to spend money on anything.”
“On the other hand, I’ve also seen the floodgates of support open like they have in this instance, when an idea whose time has come presents itself, in the service of training and loving my neighbor as myself,” Moenning said.
The facilities were designed by architects Davis Design of Lincoln. Huff Construction will serve as the general contractor.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said he remembers the late 1990s when Lutheran High Northeast was being built from the ground up.
Flood said the school has had a lot of success in everything from athletics to academics, and it is fitting the school is investing so heavily in agriculture.
“Agriculture is the largest industry in the state of Nebraska,” Flood said. “We lead the nation in production. We are major players in pork, ethanol, beans and corn and cattle, and you have recognized where our future lies.”
The additions are scheduled to be completed in December, enabling the rooms to be utilized in January for the start of the spring semester next year.