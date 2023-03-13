Sunday afternoon marked the official ribbon cutting and dedication of Lutheran High Northeast’s new facilities after more than three years of planning and construction.
Community members gathered to hear dedication speeches from Lutheran High principal Dan Sievert, agriculture instructor Amanda Hafer and science instructor Phil Carlson, among a number of other speakers.
The finished project includes a new agriculture education facility, designed to meet demand for agricultural and vocational education at the high school.
Before the construction of the new facilities, agriculture and vocational classes had to make do with whatever space they could find. Amanda Hafer, the high school’s agriculture instructor, stated that before the new facilities’ construction, she had previously taught in a number of places, including art and chemistry classrooms and outdoors, because “there was no place (available), until now.”
The project also added new science classrooms and labs to support student science education.
Phil Carlson, the high school’s science instructor, praised the “flexibility” of the new science room, stating that it was much larger than the space he had previously been teaching in and that the room’s size allowed students more room to work and learn in while also improving safety through adding an eye wash station, among other new features.
John Robertson, director of operations at Lutheran High, stated that the new science facilities were three times larger than the previous room.
In total, the project represented a 20% expansion of the high school’s area, increasing the building from 66,000 square feet to “just under 80,000 square feet,” according to Robertson.
Community members and donors can rest assured that the project was undertaken thoughtfully: Chris Daniels of Huff Construction stated that, in an effort to be “good stewards” of the space, the old science room’s cabinets were entirely reused elsewhere in the building with the exception of “one 18-inch piece.”
Lutheran High community members present at the ribbon cutting expressed their appreciation for the new facilities.
“I love it,” said Lutheran High student Zachary Baumann of the new agriculture facility. The new facility allows the vocational skill classes he takes to be “a lot more hands-on, and a lot more in-depth,” he said.
“If I was in high school while this was here, I would’ve taken (ag and vocation) classes,” said Emma Baumann, a Lutheran High alumnus. “It’s cool that we’re giving these opportunities to the students.”
Linda Baumann, one of the ground-floor members who helped found the school, stated that the new ag facility has opened up a whole new world for students. “It’s not just ag,” she added. “It’s very hands-on stuff, and vocational, so that’s wonderful, too.”
Lisa Echtenkamp, whose sons recently graduated from the high school, was similarly pleased with the results of the construction.
“This is fabulous,” she said, adding that the construction could expand the school’s enrollment by attracting students who want to go into agricultural careers.
“It’s all impressive. The shop has got everything you could need for any kind of situation. So much learning can be done,” said Roger Echtenkamp.
Funding for the new spaces was obtained through the Growing the Future, Rooted in Him capital campaign that raised more than $4 million for the construction efforts.
Prices for the project crept up over the project’s life span due in part to inflation and material costs, but Sievert stated that “we are amazed and awed that at no point in this process did we have to worry about costs rising.”
“Every time the cost went up, someone else walked in the doors saying, ‘I want to help, I want to contribute,’ ” said Sievert, expressing his gratitude toward the community for its support.
“There are so many talented people in our community, and in our region, that provided their expertise on the project,” Sievert said.
“You can see all the work that God put into this,” Hafer added. “All of the gifts that you can see. All of these people — it’s so amazing.”
“It’s a huge blessing,” Linda Baumann said. “A huge blessing.”