The wildlife in Stanton County should get a boost after action taken Thursday evening by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
The Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area, which is located about 9 miles east of Norfolk then south off Highway 275, will be getting grasses and other plantings that should be conducive to pheasants and other animals through something called the “Pathway Project.”
Tyler Warren, the Lower Elkhorn district’s recreation area superintendent, shared plans with the board, which call for rehabilitating ground around Lake Maskenthine through a partnership with Pheasants Forever.
Warren said the contract calls for the rehabilitation of 81.3 acres. Constructed in 1976, the lake was made by a dam that provides flood control for Stanton. The area is about 680 acres in size, including the 100-acre lake.
Warren said the contract identifies a cost share for grass and wildflower seed, drilling of the seed, chemical treatment, a prescribed burn and brush management.
The total cost is estimated at about $10,650, with the county reimbursed for doing the work, and wear and tear on the equipment. The district will pay for its share of the seed, which is expected to be nearly $4,900, Warren said.
When completed, the effort should open up opportunities for people to hunt or go bird watching, increasing habitat for a variety of animals, Warren said.
It is hoped that once this is successful, efforts can continue to complete other parts around the lake.
The contract is just for one year, so if the drought persists and the burning can’t be completed or something else happens, it will be pushed back a year, Warren said.
Director Scott Clausen said he wanted to make sure that the area would be open to public hunting.
Warren said it would be, except for about 5 acres that are too close to the lake to be hunted.
“The rest of it is open to the public,” Warren said.
The directors voted 12-0 to approve the contract.