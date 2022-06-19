This weekend marks a time to celebrate fathers and thank them for their roles in shaping the faces of tomorrow.
Fathers are responsible for many things and, for some, one such responsibility is teaching their son or daughter how to wear a baseball glove, how to catch and throw and how to swing a bat.
For some kids, it might take years to figure out how to effectively throw, catch and swing a baseball bat on the diamond. And for others, those abilities come naturally.
One such gifted athlete — yet a hard-working one — is Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Of course, having 19-year MLB player Ken Griffey Sr. as his father certainly didn’t hurt.
Those who know baseball know that Griffey Jr. had the more storied career between the two. Junior clubbed 630 home runs in his career — good for seventh on the all-time list, hit .284 for his career, was a 13-time all-star and won the American League Most Valuable player award in 1997.
Griffey Jr. won seven Silver Slugger awards, and he also was one of the elite defensive outfielders in baseball, earning 10 Gold Gloves during his unforgettable career.
In his MVP-winning season, Griffey Jr. slugged an MLB-high 56 homers and 147 RBIs for the Seattle Mariners.
In addition to his 13 seasons with the Mariners (1989-99, 2009-10), Griffey Jr. spent most of nine seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2000-08) and part of the 2008 season with the Chicago White Sox.
The Kid was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 and will be remembered as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation. And perhaps what makes Griffey Jr.’s illustrious career even more impressive is the fact that he hasn’t been linked to steroids, despite playing in an era in which baseball was riddled with steroid users.
As for Ken Griffey Sr., he was no slouch.
The elder Griffey played 12 seasons for the Reds, five for the New York Yankees, three for the Atlanta Braves and two for the Mariners. In his 19-year career, Griffey Sr. had 2,143 hits — 600 fewer than Griffey Jr., a .296 average and 152 home runs. He was a three-time all-star and finished eighth in National League MVP voting in 1976, a season in which he recorded 189 hits and batted .336.
The father-son tandem amassed nearly 5,000 total hits and almost 800 home runs between the two.
At least one of the Griffeys played in Major League Baseball every year from 1973 to 2010.
Each compiled a long list of accomplishments, but one of the most memorable points in each of their careers was during the 1990 and 1991 seasons, when the two played together on the Mariners.
The father and son played side-by-side in the outfield for the Mariners on Aug. 31, 1990. They became the first father-son duo to play together in a major-league game.
Two weeks later, they became the first father-son duo to hit back-to-back home runs in a game against the California Angels.
At the time, Griffey Jr. was the youngest player in the majors at 20 years old, while Griffey Sr. was the seventh oldest at 40, according to Mel Antonen of USA Today. In the Mariners lineup, Griffey Sr. batted second and played left field while Griffey Jr. batted third and played center field. The back-to-back blasts marked Griffey Sr.’s third home run of the season and Griffey Jr.’s 20th.
The Griffeys are one of the most decorated father-son athletes tandems America has seen. Other notable groups include basketball’s Dell and Steph Curry; hockey’s Gordie and Mark Howe; and football’s Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.
Each of the younger generations in this group of names have publicly talked about the impact their fathers have had on them throughout their careers. Steph Curry calls his father his hero, and Peyton Manning called Archie Manning his role model during his 2021 Hall of Fame speech.
There are millions of dads out there who are also heroes and role models to their children, and it’s important to recognize and appreciate them for all they are and all they do.