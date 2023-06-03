Cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Friday evening for the annual Norfolk Area Relay for Life event.
The attendees celebrated one another and their successes before the event came to a premature end because of the weather.
The annual Relay for Life walk is meant to support individuals and families who have experienced cancer and to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
At least 55 survivors registered for the event, and money was raised through survivor team fundraising, day-of donations, concessions and the silent auction.
Friday night marked the Norfolk area’s 28th annual event, which was started by Connie Day in the 1990s after she attended Lincoln’s Relay for Life and decided Norfolk would benefit from its own event.
“It’s really a function for survivors to come together while we fight to get to a world without cancer,” Norfolk Area Relay for Life committee volunteer Anita Larson said. “You can’t meet anyone nowadays who hasn’t seen cancer in some way, shape or form. We want to celebrate and support those who have had it and those who have it now.”
Supporters traveled in from Norfolk’s surrounding areas, including O’Neill, Albion and Newman Grove.
Kathleen Lee, a survivor of breast and uterine cancers, used to attend the annual Albion Relay for Life events but began traveling to Norfolk after Albion’s organization merged into the Norfolk Area Relay for Life during the pandemic.
“I enjoy these events where I can feel a lot of support,” Lee said. “Albion used to do their Relay for Life as an all-night event where you’d come at 6 p.m. and leave at 7 a.m. the next morning.”
Friday night's original event schedule included a survivor meal at 5 p.m. and opening ceremony at 6 p.m. After the teams walked the luminaria-lined path, there was to be a luminaria ceremony at dusk and a closing ceremony at 9:45 to wrap up the event.
Luminarias, white paper bags holding electric candles and decorated with names, lined the walking path.
The hundreds of luminarias honored loved ones who either now have cancer, have survived cancer or who have been lost to it.
“It’s awesome to see all the support,” breast cancer survivor Priscilla Blair said of the luminarias. “But it’s also sad to see all the bags of who people have lost.”
Individuals may submit names of people who have battled cancer or make the luminaria bags themselves.
The Norfolk Area Relay for Life committee hosted a luminaria decorating event at the Norfolk Public Library on May 24, providing bags and craft supplies for people to come and make their luminarias together.
“We used to take just names and make them ourselves, but we received feedback saying people wanted to make them more personalized,” Norfolk Area Relay for Life committee volunteer Wendy Swenson said. “Now people can do it themselves if they want, and it’s more special.”
Before the event, members of Junior Optimist Octagon International (JOOI), an active youth service organization, placed electric candles in the luminaria bags and used them to line the walking path for people to observe and honor during the survivor lap.
“People with cancer can often feel isolated,” Swenson said. “But here, you can see all the purple (survivor) shirts, you can see all the luminarias, so you can see all the support.”
The band Daddy Mac and the Flak was set to play for the attendees. The bluesy rock quartet has four Relay for Life gigs this year, including West Point’s walk in April. The band will play at the Relay for Life walk in Lincoln later this month and in Lyons in September.
Cancer is a cause near to their hearts as three of the four members in the musical group have had personal experiences with cancer.
Saxophonist, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Bucky McCann is a survivor of prostate cancer, and drummer Tim Quance is a colon cancer survivor. Bassist Brian Sampson survived lymphoma and is now battling prostate cancer.
“From this event, I hope people get some fun, money and support.” McCann said.
After the survivor lap following opening ceremonies, event leaders urged patrons to move inside the covered shelter around 6:15 p.m. because of weather concerns.
Many attendees left the event, but some stayed to visit with other survivors and supporters and to complete the silent auction.
“Due to the lightning, Daddy Mac & the Flak will not be playing at Relay,” Relay for Life organizers said on the group’s Facebook page around 7 p.m. “We’ll finish the auction and hope for only rain. We are here to save lives, not risk them.”
Unfortunately, the Norfolk Area Relay for Life will not be rescheduling the walk this season.
Before the Friday evening event, the Norfolk Area Relay for Life event had raised $46,264.43, only about $3,700 short of the $50,000 goal.