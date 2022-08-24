Catastrophic hurricanes, COVID-19, the 9/11 terrorist attack and mass shootings.
It’s safe to say that various events of modern history have been horrific to witness. But what effect does this have on us? Can news media be traumatizing?
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, in a report that was last updated in January 2020, children can develop stress and anxiety from consistently witnessing tragedies on TV.
The academy also cites several studies, one of which reported that children and teenagers are prone to imitate the events they see on the screen. The study suggests that if more violence is shown on television, then it becomes more likely that young individuals would imitate that violence. The same study also showed that consistent exposure to such violence can lead to an increase in aggressive and violent behavior, desensitization (numbing) and fear.
The Roger Williams University, based in Rhode Island, conducted a psychological study on the issue of news traumatization in 2017. The study suggested that the “indirect witnessing of an event” can create PTSD symptoms. Researchers came to this conclusion after a quarter of participants in the study said they had been significantly affected by how the media covered dramatic events. The researchers concluded by stating that caution needed to be taken when exposing children to violent events.
But what does a medical professional in Norfolk think?
Mark Stortvedt, the executive director at Oasis Counseling in downtown Norfolk, said he believes that it is “absolutely” possible to become traumatized through the news.
Stortvedt started his career as a music teacher in Omaha and has since accumulated 40 years of experience in youth counseling.
“I chose that age group because I felt like that provided the greatest opportunity to impact students in their formation,” Stortvedt continued, “Then I thought youth ministry would be the next step, since I could work more in depth with them as a person than as a student.”
When asked what brought him to Norfolk, Stortvedt said, “I realized that families here weren’t necessarily connected, even though the income level was higher and they have access to more resources. That’s what got me thinking about counseling, and I wondered how I could be more effective in helping both families and the dysfunctions that may be there.”
Traumatization was first studied with soldiers returning from war. Several psychologists noticed that soldiers were developing PTSD symptoms, like sleep disruption, being uneasy and anxious, and feeling angry, startled, or afraid.
“The next place they saw significant PTSD symptoms was in mental health professionals, since clients would come in and tell their therapists their life experiences, which can be traumatizing for mental health providers, After they noticed it with mental health professionals, they started seeing PTSD symptoms with the general public.”
Dr. Pam Ramsden is a prominent trauma psychologist from England who has researched the topic of news traumatization. According to Stortvedt, she recently discovered that PTSD symptoms had become more common with the public. Dr. Ramsden dug deeper, and found that 1 in 4 people showed symptoms of PTSD that were traced back to exposure in social media, especially to traumatic situations that bystanders would put online, unedited and unscripted, with no warning or framing of a horrific instance.
“I also thought it was interesting that the more outgoing a person was, and the more times they watched violent things or traumatic events, they had more PTSD symptoms. So then you ask, ‘Well why would an extroverted person have more symptoms?’ I think it’s because they’re more social, connect to people stronger and have more empathy,” Stortvedt said.
Stortvedt said he is a firm believer in the idea that if children are constantly anxious because of the news, their brain development is negatively affected.
“Research has shown that if someone is in this spot where they are constantly anxious, there’s actually less volume in the prefrontal cortex and it becomes smaller. That means their ability to reason through something and come to a conclusion is smaller because of the anxiety-producing material,” Stortvedt said. “The flight-or-fight response that comes from the amygdala is also heightened. Basically, they’re reacting more strongly than what is really warranted to situations. The integrity of their thoughts also decreases.”
Through his 40 years, Stortvedt has personally worked with individuals who developed mental problems from the news.
“I think it’s so common that things bother people. I would see clients that consumed a lot of social media and there were some addictive traits as to how much they were consuming. But then also, part of their story were things that bothered them that came from something on social media.” Stortvedt added, “I think the other correlation that I saw was with young children and violent video games. I noticed desensitization on the child’s part. It could also be desensitization in the form of violence in the home, but regardless, it has the same effect.”
So what are actions that people can take in reducing the effects that news can have?
Stortvedt recommends two things: First, maintaining strong relationships with loved ones. “One of the biggest things with trauma is that it can isolate people. When you talk to others about how you feel, the goal is to get feedback and realize, ‘Yeah. I reacted strongly to that.’ ” Second, be involved in the redemptive aspect of current events, instead of focusing on the heart-wrenching videos and photos.
“When someone is involved in the redemptive aspect, that helps in building hope and assigning different meaning to things.”
Stortvedt concluded with a piece of advice for parents with teenage children who are witnessing the dark corners of the world, stating, “In adolescence, children are becoming more social and starting to look outward and inwardly with the family. They’ll start to evaluate family values and their place in the world socially, which can be scary for parents, because they feel that shift.
“Parents should ‘bless that journey.’ They are going to have to validate that journey for them, and let them know that going through these things doesn't make them a bad person. At that stage, try not so much to fix them, but instead just to be that safe place.”