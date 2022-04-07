Not very many people can say they have saved more than 800 lives, but Frank Wiley can.
On Monday, Wiley received a certificate of appreciation from Our Savior Lutheran Church and the American Red Cross for donating 294 units of blood. He’s been attending blood drives for the past 63 years.
“We lived in a trailer, and they were donating blood at the auditorium,” Wiley said. “I was 16 years old. But I had to get permission from my parents. So I ran back home and got permission. And then that's when I started after that. So I've been doing it a long time.”
According to Wiley, he started giving blood when he was a teen after his brother started giving blood.
“And I thought, ‘Well if he can do it, I may as well check it out,’ ” Wiley said.
The 79-year-old has donated 36 gallons of blood, according to the American Red Cross. And although he hasn’t been able to donate every single time, Wiley consistently attends the blood drive at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
“There were times the blood center couldn't get to Norfolk because of inclement weather that happens here in Nebraska,” Wiley said. “So I had to wait till the next time. Or there were times when I didn't feel well. Or my iron wasn't good enough and they couldn't take it. They make sure you're in good health before you can donate.”
Before they can give, blood donors are required to answer questions about their health. The American Red Cross also checks the donors’ temperature, iron levels and more, according to Wiley.
Wiley said he actually enjoys this process.
“They check you out to make sure that you're healthy,” Wiley said. “... It's a real small physical.”
But getting a free “physical” isn’t the reason why Wiley continues to give blood.
“Well, why not?” Wiley said about giving blood. “If I can help someone … it's good. And maybe someday, who knows? I might be getting my own blood back.”
According to Lauren Roberts, a collections technician II from the Red Cross, many people like Wiley regularly donate blood.
“I think it’s just the fact that they know they're impacting lives,” Roberts said.
According to the Red Cross, every time someone donates blood, that person can save up to three lives. That means Wiley has saved around 864 lives.
Volunteers get a pin from the Red Cross every time they make the one-gallon blood donation milestone, Wiley said. He has received 36 pins.
“I got a lot at home, but I think when I first started, I just kind of threw them away. You know, no big deal, but then I started saving them later,” Wiley said.
Now, Wiley wears the various pins on his baseball caps. He’s received so many that they can’t all fit on one hat.
“It softens your heart,” Wiley said about donating blood. “It just makes life better.”