Over the past few years, Lutheran schools in Norfolk have been experiencing an increase in non-Lutheran students.
The rise in non-Lutheran students attending Christ Lutheran School, Lutheran High Northeast and St. Paul’s School followed policy changes made within the schools and increased interest in new programs.
Christ Lutheran School
Drew Urban said when he started his position as the principal of Christ Lutheran School three years ago, he wasn’t in love with the school’s policy on non-Lutheran students and tuition rates.
Urban said the school’s policy at the time allowed transfer students to get half off their tuition the first year. But the tuition returned to full price the following year, which is $6,700.
“And there were about two families we lost, because they said, ‘Well, that's great. We could afford $3,350, but we can't do this $6,700,” Urban said.
However, Urban had taken his job as principal in the summer, and there wasn’t much he and the school could do about the tuition policy.
“So that winter our board met and discussed it,” Urban said. “Because we were big on ‘Hey, we have a lot of empty seats. What can we do to fill these seats?’ ”
Urban said the board changed the policy to allow tuition assistance for transfer students, which gives them a reduced tuition rate throughout their entire time at Christ Lutheran School.
“If there's a need, and there are empty seats in that grade level, we'll continue to give you that rate all the way through your time at Christ Lutheran,” Urban said.
Urban said the school was able to double its non-Lutheran students with its new tuition policy. In 2020-21, the school had seven non-Lutheran students out of 17 new students. Then in 2021-22, the school had 11 non-Lutheran students out of 25 new students.
“We’re a place for everybody,” Urban said. “To come here — you’ll get a Lutheran doctrine, but we're for everybody who wants a solid Christian education.”
Lutheran High Northeast
Daniel Sievert, the principal of Lutheran High Northeast, said his school continues to get the same percentage of students from its Lutheran feeder schools. But in the past five years, the school also has experienced enrollment growth from families who are members of other churches in the area.
In 2012-13, the percentage of Lutheran students attending Lutheran High Northeast was 96%. Ten years later, the number has dropped to 81%, meaning 19% of students attending Lutheran High Northeast this school year don’t belong to a Lutheran church.
“So really, we're gaining students that are non-Lutheran, and that's raising our enrollment. And it's also changing our percentage of Lutheran students,” Sievert said.
Sievert said most of Lutheran High Northeast’s recent growth in enrollment is due to an increase in families who agree with the school’s values, which are reflected in the school’s vocational curriculum and new programs.
“We've added a lot of programs in the last seven years,” Sievert said. “Trapshooting was maybe the first one we added six or seven years ago that really excited some people that have not had that opportunity in the area.”
Lutheran High Northeast also is adding a new ag program and facility, and a new weight-training room is also underway.
“Enrollment has grown 38% from the start of the 2016 school year, and we expect this trend to continue with the excitement surrounding the new ag education program, the ag and science facility additions and the renovation of the weight room,” Sievert said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School
Aaron Markgraf, the principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, said his school also experienced a growth in non-Lutheran students following a policy change in the late 2000s.
Markgraf said St. Paul’s Lutheran School used to be exclusive to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church members.
“But the principal at the time sort of wanted to change the tune and said, ‘Let's open our doors to the community more and just start making ourselves more available,’ ” Markgraf said.
Markgraf said the school was getting low on enrollment numbers at the time, with only around 30-40 students attending. But ever since the policy change, St. Paul’s Lutheran School has seen a slight uptick in enrollment, he said.
According to Markgraf, St. Paul’s Lutheran School now has 83 students enrolled. Out of the 83, 38 students are from St. Paul’s Church and 15 are from the Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church. The rest of the 30 students are from other churches.
“I think parents are looking for a smaller setting and a more intimate setting,” Markgraf said. “Something they can feel more a part of. And then I think the Christian values we have here align with what some parents are looking for.”