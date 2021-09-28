Three leaders around Northeast Nebraska are striving to ensure every child has access to quality childhood care and education, in a time where 84% of counties can’t meet the needs of families with young children.
Early childhood community coordinators from Holt County and Boone County, along with an executive director at Wayne Area Economic Development, were invited to share their experiences at the fourth annual Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference on Monday. The virtual event was sponsored by more than a dozen state education agencies.
They joined more than 750 others from around Nebraska and the country to learn about early childhood education programs and their role in economic development and local communities.
Many of the speakers’ main focus was to explain how they are improving — or ways to improve — opportunities in their area, in hopes to increase quality child care in other parts of the state.
Lindsey Jarecki, an early childhood community coordinator based in Albion, said the call to improve child care in Boone County was first made several years ago by a 60-year-old cattle rancher who had been involved in a lot of projects and was on the board of the Nebraska Community Foundation when he brought his concerns to the public.
In the years following, Boone Beginnings was born — a nonprofit geared toward meeting the local need for early childhood care and education, while also boosting the county’s economy.
About 91% of children in Boone County have all available parents working, according to data gathered by the organization. There are still 80 children under the age of 5 who can’t get spots in either a preschool or in-home daycare.
“Our initiatives were born — (first) to establish an after-school care program at the school,” Jarecki said. “After that ... we worked with economic development to start new providers. We got three great providers from that right away, which was great because we needed relief in our capacity.”
But Jarecki found even with these actions — including providing a year’s worth of curriculum to providers — there was still an education and care gap for children in Boone County.
After extensive fundraising, the organization created the Boone Beginnings Early Childhood & Family Center, which has room for 80 children to fill the county’s needs.
Construction on the $3.9 million facility, located in Albion, started in August 2020, and it will be opening in two weeks, Jarecki said. The center’s grand opening celebration is Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.
“On my first day, I said I would never build a center, we are not tackling that project,” Jarecki said. “But here we are, three years later — we are building a center.”
As an early childhood community coordinator for the Atkinson/Holt County Communities for Kids initiative, Melissa Polinoski has a similar mission as Jarecki — to address child care needs and expand capacity.
Polinoski said Atkinson needed to create a child care infrastructure that was sustainable, which became a challenge early on.
“When we were looking at this in Atkinson, we were faced with some challenges. We had opportunities to increase capacity, but they weren’t successful,” she said. “... We wanted to make sure we did it right this time.”
After surveying the community, Polinoski said the Communities for Kids initiative realized that quality child care happens inside and outside of the home. The organization then switched focus to providers, parents and partnerships for sustainability.
While the initiative is working on developing a plan for a child care center, it is creating a professional learning community for licensed providers. Established child care centers around the county will get curriculum and training opportunities, along with business support.
As a conference panelist, Luke Virgil, executive director at Wayne Area Economic Development, explained why quality child care providers need assistance from local businesses and agencies, such as public school systems.
Public schools are usually the largest employers in rural communities, he said. They have the opportunity to provide district facilities for early childhood care and education. Wayne Community Schools has its own early learning center.
Virgil also recommended that chambers of commerce and economic development offices around Nebraska partner with their own licensed child care providers to provide support when needed.
Quality child care centers can draw in more young families to the area while also reducing long-term costs associated with remedial education and criminal justice, according to state education organizations.
Virgil said one example is when a potential rule change to downsize class sizes in Nebraska was on the table, the development office in Wayne publicly testified against it for their local providers.
“Our role as economic developers is to listen closely to the business side of it as well as the provider side — as our community in Wayne and every community across the state continues to grow,” Virgil said. “You can’t grow without kids.”
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the information discussed at the Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference, visit webcast.center/buffett2021/download.php.