For years, the bawling of cattle, the chant of the auctioneer, the clatter of boots on walkways filled the Norfolk Livestock Market. There, farmers and ranchers came to buy and sell livestock. In between auctions, they gathered in the café to discuss market prices, the weather, crop conditions or the state of the world.
Which is why, at times, politicians made it a stop on their campaign trail. Such was the case when Robert Kennedy visited there during his visit to Norfolk in May 1968 — less than a month before he was assassinated.
The market was organized as corporation in 1919, and the first commercial stocker and feeder sales were in 1921. At the time, sales were conducted for five months out of the year at its location on South First Street. Then, T.O. Ringer was the manager.
Two years later, sales started being conducted every Friday. In the ensuing years, the facilities were enlarged, and in 1935, the market began dairy sales on Tuesday of each week. Early that year, Otto Emrich tried to lease the Norfolk Livestock Market to sell horses and mules. He was turned down, so he took his operation to the former Square Turn Tractor factory building, which still stands on Square Turn Boulevard, just north of Benjamin Avenue.
The business, known as the Norfolk Horse and Mule Co., continued at that site until 1942 when Emrich and his sons, C.O. "Ces" and W.V. "Bus," took over management of the Norfolk Livestock Market and moved their operation to that facility.
Through the years, the market increased the number of sales it conducted and expanded and improved its facilities to include a brick sales building, a watering system, indoor cattle scale, paved alleys and pens and more. A new veterinary laboratory was added in 1957, and new offices and café were added as was a western-wear store.
By the 1970s, it was considered the world’s largest livestock auction market, with auctions conducted six days a week. In 1971, around 768,000 head of livestock were sold. During one week in mid-January 1975, 1,776 stocker feeder cattle; 228 dairy cattle, 2,515 fat cattle, 6,624 hogs and 170 sheep were sold. That compares with 365,000 head sold in 1964 and the 115,000 head sold in the 1940s. By 1978, the market and surrounding facilities covered 82 acres and employed around 100 people.
After Otto Emrich died in 1968, Bus Emrich and his son, Randy, along with Don Balfany and Dick Glandt, incorporated the business. Through the years, it adopted new technologies, including broadcasting auctions on the internet.
Bus Emrich died in 1982, and Ces died seven years later. Dick Glandt died in 2001, and Randy Emrich died in 2005.
In 2006, the Emrich family and Don Balfany, sold the market. Now, plans are in place to turn the space into a family entertainment center. There’s talk of keeping the front of the building and perhaps the café. It would be nice to save a remnant of a facility that played such an important role in Norfolk’s history.