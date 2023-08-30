BAZILE MILLS — The creek seeps out of the Missouri River, winds slowly through the tall grass, around prairie flowers, over rocks and logs, past the town of Center and through the village of Bazile Mills.
The village not only bears the creek’s name, but exists because Samuel Brooks recognized its potential, filed a claim and, in 1876, built a mill along its banks. By then, Brooks’ brother, George, William Saunders and his brother, S.N., moved to what they hoped would become a thriving community.
In time, Bazile Mills did have around 40 homes and businesses, including a hotel, general store, a hardware store, blacksmith, livery stable and more. Most of the businesses lined the town’s main street. Houses sprang up around the business and on the hill overlooking the town. A public school was opened. Christ Lutheran Church built on a high spot just west of town, where its steeple pointed to heaven.
The Brooks and Saunders brothers hoped the railroad would bring even more settlers and entrepreneurs, but the railroad went around the settlement instead of through it. By the 1890s, farmers were not growing much wheat, so mill owners had to ship wheat in by rail to Creighton and haul it to the mill for processing, all of which was expensive. Plus, the mill in Creighton used water from the creek to power its operation during the day, which meant Bazile Mill’s mill had to operate at night. One by one, businesses closed, people moved and buildings disappeared.
But this is not a ghost town story. Instead, it’s the story of a town that’s too tough to die.
Today, 26 people still inhabit the village, some of whom live in structures that were around when the town came into being. Among them is Connie Mock, who lives in the house along the creek, just a short walk from remnants of the dam built to create power to operate the mill.
The two-story, square structure has been Mock’s home for more than 60 years. She and her family — parents George and Lydia Mock and four siblings — moved there in 1963 from a farm located between Bazile Mills and Center. After graduating from Verdigre High School, Mock worked at what was Lundberg Memorial Hospital until she retired in 2007.
But Mock’s house has a story of its own — it was built in 1888 as a hotel. Her parents bought it from members of the Saunders family. By then, it had been converted to a home, although it still has seven rooms on the main floor and six on the second floor. Mock believes guests entered through the front door into what is now her living room, which was a reception area when it was a hotel.
Mock not only lives in one of Bazile Mills’ oldest structures, she is also the mayor — and has been for more than 40 years. She took over after her father, who had been mayor since the 1960s, died of cancer. She’s also the town’s historian and spends much of her time at the museum in Creighton.
“I like old things,” she said, which may be why she appreciates the cupboards in her house that date to World War I and gets a kick out of having the town’s former ice house on her property. She enjoys being close to the creek, even though it threatened to invade her house a couple of times when it overflowed its banks.
As mayor, Mock heads the five-member board that also includes a clerk, a treasurer and two members. Because the village has no city hall, the board meets once a month at Mock’s house. The village was incorporated in 1889 and will remain incorporated as long as she is mayor, she said, even though that means they have to file all of the paperwork other towns do.
Although Mock’s only surviving sibling lives in Norfolk, Mock stays in Bazile Mills because it’s home. And it’s peaceful, she added, which may be why there is a building boom going on in town. Today, new and refurbished houses line main street. Christ Lutheran Church’s steeple still rises toward the heavens; the creek still winds through the grass.
The village isn’t going anywhere, and neither is Mock.
“You’re going to have to drag me out of Bazile Mills,” she said.