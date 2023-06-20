A drizzle of rain mooned over the 14th showcase of the Great American Comedy Festival on Saturday night as a nearly sold-out crowd stood before five comedic acts whose routines commented on a slew of social issues.
Following a montage that consisted of Johnny Carson’s most memorable moments from his time on “The Tonight Show,” Pat Janssen — the host of the festival — offered a prelude to comedian Josh Day of Massachusetts with a playful criticism of his small-town beginnings and family life.
Day equipped an intentionally ignorant ring to his routine, mixing word play and self deprecation to document his road trip to Norfolk to the crowd of about 1,000. He also mocked the festival’s presenting sponsor Nucor and spoke of his own life experiences.
“What does Nucor do?” Day asked in his opening, to which multiple members of the audience said, “steel.”
“So they’re thieves?” Day responded.
Chanel Ali of Pennsylvania followed Day and gave a tour of her hometown of northern Philadelphia. Ali joked about her experiences as a Black woman in the workplace and described a few unique habits she picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next came E.L. Smith, whose act included a tirade of public restrooms, family life and a thesis involving Stevie Wonder.
“You know what’s wrong with this country? Stevie Wonder. Think about it: In this country, Stevie Wonder can own a gun but can’t drive a car,” he said while describing his past encounters as a Uber user in California.
Amy Silverburg of Los Angeles shared anecdotes as a University of Southern California professor. In one instance, a student shared with Silverburg his breakup texts for an assignment after she told her students: “A text, a tweet, a thought — anything can be poetry.”
Headliner Vicki Lawrence commanded the stage soon after in a two-woman show that included Lawrence herself and Mama, a character that originated from her time on the “Carol Burnett Show” (1967). In a routine that was laced with sexual innuendos, she began her set by explaining her acceleration to acting in a gold and black sparkling jacket.
“It started for me when I was a senior in high school, so we’re going back a good 10 or 12 years ago. … I entered this little contest called ‘Miss Fireball’ and what that was was our local firemen’s ball was coming up in Inglewood, California, which is where I was born and raised,” Lawrence said.
She later explained how Carol Burnett saw a preview article about the ball and saw a photo of Lawrence that bared a “striking resemblance” to a young Burnett. Burnett attended the contest and crowned Lawrence after she won a competition at the ball.
“I still cherish that photograph to this day because, very frankly, it’s hard to tell which one of us looks stupider,” she said.
Preceding Mama’s appearance, she shared a handful of stories from her time on the “Carol Burnett Show,” including tales about her red hair, a makeup artist later turned husband and trips to the gynecologist.
In a seamless transition accented by bloopers from the “Carol Burnett Show” and the “Mama’s Family” sitcom (1983), Mama emerged on stage in a white, shin-length dress covered with violet-toned flora. Among many things, she gave advice relating to contentious issues that were written on a set of notecards.
“You all wanna know what I don’t really understand? Caitlyn Jenner. … I guess when you spend that many years in the closet, all them women’s clothes start looking good to you. … I think the whole changing thing is a bad idea. At her age, who wants to turn into a woman just in time for menopause” she said.
Mama also had a flare-up on personal pet peeves that included tip jars, women’s clothes and cashiers and rapped a song to a hip-hop tune.
At the cessation of the laughter-filled, final leg of the festival, board president Austen Hagood thanked attendees and sponsors before presenting the Johnny Carson Comedy Legend Award to Lawrence.
“I had a blast. I am so happy to be here,” Lawrence said.
“And I’ll tell you what: I know I’m in Nebraska because last night instead of a mint on my pillow, I got a husk of corn.”