Laurel’s historic school building has been torn down to make room for a new facility.
A large crowd of people watched the demolishing Thursday of the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (LCC) High School building, which is located at 502 Wakefield St. in Laurel.
Some people watched the demolition from the comfort of their cars to avoid the hot, muggy weather, while other people stood in groups, discussing their memories of the 100-year-old building.
However, this is not the first time that a historical school building was torn down in Laurel.
Mark Ebmeier, the school’s alumni president, said Laurel used to have a school in the early 1900s. History records state that the school purchased the land for a building in 1906. Students began occupying the school in 1908.
Ebmeier said discussions about adding on to the 1908 school began when space became tight. There was little room in the school for the kids from the surrounding country, so they added the 1922 building onto the original school. The 1908 building was demolished decades later in 1978.
“There were too many kids, it got too small.,” Ebmeier said.
Now a century later, community members are hoping to preserve parts of the building.
Sandra Cross, the office manager for the Laurel Advocate, is preserving the history of the building through her photography.
One of her fears is that years down the road, people might forget the history of the 1922 building.
“The future generations need to know how it came to be,” Cross said.
Cross said she plans on using the photos she took of the school to create a historical publication.
The generations of families who attended the school will be able to reminisce about their times in the school through the photos.
High school administrators also are preserving history by including salvaged bricks from the 1922 building in the new facility.
According to Jeremy Christiansen, the superintendent of LCC Public Schools, the bricks will make up a “legacy wall” in the new building.
The wall also will include a timeline of all the different high schools, as well as a photo of the original high school and the first graduating class. They also plan on incorporating the date stones, Christiansen said.
“We don't have them all, but we're going to replicate them and to able to have that incorporated into the wall,” Christiansen said.
While preserving history is important, many community members seemed to agree that the building had to go.
“I hate to see the historic buildings go down, but whatever school they go to — you want them to have a good education and be safe,” Ebmeier said.
Safety is one of the many reasons the school is being demolished.
“Everybody's ready to have something,” Cross said. “And as far as infrastructure-wise, there were a lot of issues.”
Christiansen told the Daily News a year ago that the HVAC and plumbing in the building were failing and there was only one working bathroom on both floors. Every time it rained, the top floor would have to be abandoned because of a leaky roof.
Another reason for demolishing the 1922 school was its confusing floor plan.
“Everything was kind of a maze,” said Julie Stone of Coleridge. “I think a lot of people would say if they didn't go to school here, it would be hard to find your way around.”
Stone, who is a 1977 graduate of the high school, was a part of a focus group that toured the building to determine if the demolition was necessary.
“It definitely needed to go, and it's sad — people are sad about it,” Stone said.
Although many are sad to see the 1922 building go, Christiansen said the school’s current students are excited for the new facility.
“It'll be kind of a new experience for them,” Christiansen said.
According to Christiansen, the new high school building will be completed by August 2023. During construction, the high school students will be moved to various buildings for classes, including:
— Portable classrooms north of the school for classes.
— The existing structure for a few classes, such as math and special education.
— The stage for music and instrumental classes.
— The Laurel Fire Hall for the industrial tech shop.
— A new community center in Laurel for classes.
Christiansen said the school would be busing students to Laurel’s community center, which will be built by the end of the summer.
Next May, the elementary students will move out of their building for remodeling, Christiansen said. Unlike the high school, the elementary building is not being demolished.
“While this is certainly bittersweet, and there's a lot of memories that folks have, to me, it just reinforces how exciting it is,” Christiansen said. “This next generation of kids are going to create their school memories in the new building.”