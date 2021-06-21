The inside of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Public Schools’ elementary and high school building is a maze — and it’s been getting worse as time slips by.
The district is hoping to replace the facility with a $25 million renovation and construction project funded by a bond issue and lease purchase. A special mail-in ballot election for the project will conclude Tuesday, July 13, at 5 p.m.
It’s the second time the idea has been presented to the community. District residents narrowly rejected the project by 50 votes when it was proposed in the form of a $23 million bond issue in the November election.
Addressing community concerns
Jeremy Christiansen, LCC superintendent, said this bond issue project is different for several reasons.
The price tag increased after school board members had to make minor changes to the floor plan, adding about 4,000 square feet, according to the school’s bond website. The cost of construction materials also has skyrocketed in the past six months because of the pandemic.
Taxpayers had concerns about long-term debt, so instead of one tax levy for a whole project, the district is seeking a seven-year lease purchase of $6.85 million, followed by a 25-year bond issue of $18.5 million.
For years one through seven, the tax levy would be 14.5 cents per $100 of property valuation for the bond and the lease. Then through years eight through 25, the net tax levy impact would drop to 5.6 cents for the remaining time of the bond.
The last bond issue in November had an 11.5 cent levy for the full 25 years. Christiansen said school board members worked for six months to create a plan that would be easier for residents to pay a little more now and less in the long run.
Should the bond fail, the lease purchase isn’t guaranteed. The board has already decided it would have to raise its special building fund levy by 14 cents “for the foreseeable future” to start saving for a phased construction approach to get the project done.
“There would be seven years between phases to pay for it, and it would be a 28-year project. It would come in at almost $60 million instead of $25 million,” Christiansen said. “And by the time you hit year 28, you’re going to have to go back (for renovations).”
Flawed floor plan
Christiansen said over the years teachers have had to “put kids where we can fit them” by combining classrooms, offices and common areas.
The school doesn’t have a cafeteria, so students have to eat meals in the gym. The staff breakroom is part of a classroom, with students learning behind the vending machines.
Elementary art and music classes are in the high school wing, and a number of administration offices — some the size of closets — are secluded from students.
The majority of elementary classrooms also only have three-quarter walls and no doors, basically allowing every class to hear the class next to it — a design from the 1970s, Christiansen said.
“The students are remarkably resilient and the teachers are, too, but it can be very distracting,” he said. “You do have students who are maybe having some outbursts, and that creates a whole different environment for kids (with) concern, anxiety.”
The floor plan isn’t conducive to safety. Christiansen said he has to train his students and staff differently for active shooter drills, using such tactics as barricading the room, communicating the intruder’s location and creating distractions so a shooter can’t aim accurately upon entering a classroom.
“A lot of times in schools, your training is to lock, turn out the lights, get out of sight,” he said. “We can’t do that here.”
The high school building, constructed almost 100 years ago, has been deteriorating for years, Christiansen said.
The top floor houses art, technology and math classes. Any time there is moisture or rain, the classes have to relocate because water will leak into the rooms, causing damage.
The building’s HVAC and plumbing systems also are failing, and there’s only one working bathroom for both floors.
Christiansen said the high school is the biggest priority of the project because the building will soon become uninhabitable.
“There may be a time — I don’t think it’s far-fetched to think — in 18 to 24 months, we may not have heat in that building,” he said. “It’s just in very, very, very poor condition.”
Upcoming election
The LCC school district falls in Wayne, Dixon and Cedar counties, with 1,800 voters. Christiansen said 89% of residents voted in the November election, so he has hope for positive turnout through mail-in ballots.
People will be receiving ballots between Wednesday, June 23, and Friday, June 25. The district also is hosting open houses for residents who want to learn more on Monday, June 21, at 6 p.m. and Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. in the Laurel Learning Center.
Christiansen said voters shouldn’t be concerned the school board will start plans for consolidating the district’s two campuses — the middle school in Coleridge with the high school and elementary building in Laurel.
Even though the construction project was designed for room to consolidate, the board has said it doesn’t feel it’s appropriate because enrollment numbers are projected to be stable for more than a decade.
Christiansen said he hopes voters know that the tax levy will increase no matter if the bond project passes or fails. Last year when the election failed, he was surprised to hear from several farmers who were in support of it.
“Some of our largest farmers (talked) about how disappointed they were that it failed,” Christiansen said. “They said, ‘We’re going to pay for it either now or in the future. And if we can pay for it when interest rates are the lowest they’ve been in 30 years — I’d rather pay for it now when it will cost me less.’ ”