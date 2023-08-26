OSMOND — Richard Schulz probably wasn’t thinking about leaving his family a “legacy” when he bought the three-sided bottle that once held Ankle-Deep Soda, which was bottled in Norfolk before World War II. Or when he brought home a stained-glass window from a church being torn down in Oakdale. Or when he acquired the letters spelling GRANADA that once lit up the marquee on Norfolk’s theater.
Then again, maybe he was thinking about what they would be worth someday. Unfortunately, it’s too late to ask him. Schulz died last April at the age of 90.
If he were still here, more than likely, he’d just smile and tell the story of what year and what town and what auction he bought such-and-such item. Or whose farm door he knocked on to get permission to scrounge around the grove of trees after spotting something interesting. When he found a treasure, he’d load it in his pickup or on a trailer, haul it home and put it in one of many buildings on the acreage north of Norfolk he shared with his wife, Joan.
And what a collection it was. Three years ago, Joe Aschoff, an auctioneer from Osmond sold around 200 antique vehicles that Schulz had gathered through the years. Now, Aschoff will auction off the “thousands and thousands” of antiques, including a variety of vintage radiator caps, hundreds of license plates dating from 1906 to 2000, Model A and Model T steering wheels, lamps that once lined the streets of Schuyler, a hammer from the Finley Coal and Hardware company that operated in Norfolk in the 1930s, an embossed mirror from the J.W. Freiden General Mercantile in Osmond and much, much more.
Aschoff is calling it the largest antique auction in America. Indeed, he and his crew of eight to 10 people spent around 30 hours sorting through items and loading them into trucks and onto trailers and hauling the loads to Aschoff’s facility in Osmond, where the sales will be.
That’s right — sales. Part of the collection will be go on the auction block with the Dale Remmich estate sale on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. The Schulz sale will continue on Friday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m.
“It’s just magical when you stumble onto something like this,” said Shawn Kai of Randolph, an antiques “curator” who has been helping Aschoff prepare for the sale. “He even has a crab trap. Where did he get a crab trap?”
Magical — perhaps. A lot of work — yes.
“That man (Schulz) had to bring something different home every day,” Aschoff said. “It’s the biggest auction I’ve ever done.”
Along with the “magical” items are a pallet of hammers, tool boxes full of tools, wagon wheels, cream cans, runners for sleighs, metal seats from old farm implements … the list goes on and on.
Brian Schulz, Richard and Joan’s son, who often accompanied his father on his antiquing expeditions, said there were times when he wondered why his dad needed to “buy such a huge quantity.”
“The collection drove him. I don’t know if it was that … he liked it so much, or if it was a reminder of his childhood.” Brian Schulz said. “Anything neat and old … he could not say no.”
“It was never, ‘I’ll take one,’ ” Joan Schulz said. “It was always, ‘I’ll take them all.’ ”
Age didn’t even slow his desire to add to his collection.
“He always wanted to go to sales,” Joan Schulz said, “even when he couldn’t get around.”
Now that Richard is gone, the family knows it’s time to share his collection with the world. But parting will be hard, in many ways.
“What we’re missing is the story of where it came from and how he got it,” Joan Schulz said.
Brian Schulz agrees. “I wish he was here to tell the stories.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the auctions, visit Aschoff Auction’s website at aschoffauction.com. And there’s more to come. Next spring, Aschoff will auction what remains of Schulz’s vehicle and parts collection.