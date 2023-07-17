MADISON — The Madison County Fair, like any county fair, draws a crowd with 4-H competitions, a rodeo, vendors, carnival rides and more.
However, the Madison County Fair also creates the unique opportunity to see things you may have never seen before.
Between the lines of vendors and a building filled with 4-H artwork sits a covered trailer and a small set of bleachers.
Every half-hour or so, a small crowd gathered to see glass melt and take shape into unique pieces of artwork.
Kayla Socha melted and manipulated colored class while her assistant, Sasha Moses, explains the process to onlookers.
Mobile Glass Studios, the company both women work for, travels across the country with mobile units to put on demonstrations and sell glass artwork.
“I hope people fall in love with glass as much as I do,” Socha said. “I love sharing the art and love of glass with people because it’s definitely not something you see every day.”
Socha, from Atlanta, has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in glass from Jacksonville University in Florida, but when she went to college, she didn’t know glassblowing existed.
“I originally went (to college) for something completely different,” Socha said. “I had never seen glassblowing and didn't know they had a program for it there.”
By chance, Socha took a glassblowing class as part of a required fine arts credit.
“I took glass because why not?” Socha said. “I got addicted and look at me now.”
Socha said a lot of people still don’t know that some schools offer formal education in glassblowing.
“It’s not really a lost art form; it’s just not as common of an art form,” she said. “If you’ve never done it yourself, I highly recommend it. I tell everyone to Google ‘glassblowing near me’ and sign up to take a workshop. It is addicting, so just prepare yourself.”
While Socha hopes demonstration audiences become interested in the art form, she hopes they simply learn something new as well.
“I love telling people about the science behind the glass, too,” Socha said. “It’s not just an art show; it’s an educational experience.”
Mobile Glass Studios donated all art pieces made from the on-site demonstrations to the fair to sell. All proceeds go to the 4-H scholarships and agricultural programs.
Near the entrance of the fair, Stacey Smith and her husband, Kip, presented a variety of mammals, birds and reptiles to a crowd of all ages. The couple’s organization, Wildlife Encounters, focuses on bringing exotic creatures to groups of people to educate individuals and inspire a love of animals.
Wildlife Encounters is a nonprofit educational organization based in Gretna that began putting on educational programs around 25 years ago.
Kip Smith, with an engineering background, began designing enclosures for zoos. One day, a zoo didn’t have the funds to compensate him, so he “just came home with monkeys,” Smith said.
From there, the Smiths began taking in animals that needed homes, even rescuing exotic animals from pet owners who didn’t know how to care for them.
Wildlife Encounters began appearing at schools, churches and events to put on educational presentations. Soon, a representative of the Madison County Fair approached the Smiths and expressed a desire for something “different” at the fair.
"It was a need that wasn’t being fulfilled,” Smith said. “We started taking in animals that needed homes, and it turned into an educational organization with the help of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.”
The Madison County Fair was the first fair event the organization participated in around 20 years ago.
“Things like this, you never know if they’re going to thrive,” Smith said. “We’ve grown and grown and grown because of the support that we get throughout Nebraska.”
Smith said it’s important to expose kids to hands-on learning and show them new things to get interested in.
“I think kids learn by looking at things up close and getting the name of something,” Smith said. “It intrigues them, and that leads them to check out books from the library and so on.”
Smith shared a story about a man that attended the fair several years ago as a young boy. He attended the Wildlife Encounters show every night of the fair. Today, he has graduated from high school and now runs his own business in which he puts on educational programs surrounding reptiles.
“When you have that kind of impact on kids, it doesn't get any better than that,” Smith said.
The organization now hosts a summer camp for seven weeks out of the summer after parents expressed interest in their children becoming further involved with animals.
Wildlife Encounters now attends other county fairs in the area such as Wayne and West Point.
“I hope people attending gain appreciation of nature,” Smith said. “Look at the state of our world. When you still have kids that love animals, there’s nothing better than that.”