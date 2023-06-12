Landowners fear loss of land — and way of life

Imagine for a moment that you are a landowner, that you and the generations before you have cared for and cultivated land that has consistently produced a valuable crop that has provided a sustainable way of life for your family.
Now, imagine that as the result of an issue that is completely out of your control, your land — and your way of life — could be taken away.
That’s how landowner and farm producer Jim Kaufman feels when it comes to addressing the flooding in Battle Creek.
“I want to know why the landowners are responsible for the solution to a problem we did not create,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman has said that while he is sympathetic to the problems facing Battle Creek, he does not feel it is right to punish innocent landowners by forcing to sell their land through eminent domain laws to allow for the construction of a dam to hold back floodwaters.
His wife, Kathy, added that their family could lose as much as 320 acres of land were a dam to be built. Along with their property, generations of love and care for their farm would be lost.
Another area landowner, James Geyer, has followed suit, saying that being forced to sell his land isn’t just about the lost property, but that it could create a substantial financial burden for him in lost farm revenues and also in substantial capital gains taxes that his family would be forced to pay as the result of an eminent domain transaction.
Although no specific offers have been made on any property, officials have speculated that landowners would be paid as much as $16,000 per acre for their property and that they would be required to pay gains taxes on each and every acre.
Board members who side with the landowners are quick to reiterate that it’s not just about the money and that they do want to do what they can to help Battle Creek, but that there is not a solution on the table as of yet that will effectively address the issue.
“I personally spoke to the officials at JEO, and I asked them if a dam would totally solve the flooding problem in Battle Creek, and they said no. There is no guarantee that a dam will stop the water,” said Scott Clausen, a Lower Elkhorn NRD board member.
For most of those who oppose the dam, the most viable solution to the flooding problem and a system of levees would divert that water around Battle Creek and into the Elkhorn River. Because this proposal does not meet the WFPO requirements of the NRCS; however, the entire cost of a levee project would fall on taxpayers. Construction of the $45 million levee system would require the NRD to max out its allowable property tax rate on district landowners for the foreseeable future.
Recently elected board member Jay Reikofski proposed looking at a combination dam and levee solution that might satisfy all parties to the issue; however, it was determined that such a flood control system would not meet the WFPO guidelines and therefore would not be eligible for federal or state grant funds.
And so the Battle Creek WFPO debate continues. With so many options being discussed and with a multitude of differing opinions, it’s easy to see why the board is divided on the issue. After all, protecting district residents from flood damage and taking action to mitigate the threat of potential flooding fall under Nos. 2 and 3 of the 12 core principles that have been assigned to the NRD board.
Just outside of Battle Creek, there is a historical marker that tells the story of the humble beginnings of the community. Founded in 1867, citizens and landowners have worked together to cultivate a community that supports its own and is willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. On this issue, though, there is a divide.
Some say it’s about money; some maintain it’s about land and still others say its simply about protecting people and property from disaster. Whichever side you’re on, history can tell us only two things, there will be another flood, and when it comes to how best to address it, the Lower Elkhorn board is in the driver’s seat and yet seems to be no closer to solving the problem.