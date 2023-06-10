Clearly, finding a fix for the flooding in Battle Creek is problematic for those elected officials tasked with determining a solution.
Citizens in Battle Creek are calling for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors to spare no expense to divert the floodwaters, with many believing that a dam system is the only way to effectively accomplish this. Area landowners and farm producers, however, argue that the dam project will eat up some of the most valuable and productive farmland in the state and thereby would be a hindrance to their businesses.
Since its inception 50 years ago, the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors has been responsible for addressing flooding and other natural-related issues in the district. To date, no other flood or water diversion related issue has presented itself to be as challenging as the issue in Battle Creek.
The City of Battle Creek and its residents are calling on the NRD board to take any and all necessary steps to ensure that the town and its residents are protected from the floodwaters and, from their perspective, a dam is the most viable alternative.
Under the right parameters, a solution that involves a dam system could be predominantly paid for through federal and state grant money. At last calculation, the price tag on a new dam system would be about $60 million, with a burden on district taxpayers, though, of only $7 million.
“The most economical option for everybody involved would be to go with a plan within which federal and state grant money would be available, instead of the entire burden being placed on the citizens who own property within the Lower Elkhorn NRD,” said Mike Fleer, Battle Creek’s city administrator who also sits on the the NRD board.
“If the NRD doesn’t go with an option that meets the economic feasibility requirements to receive a WFPO grant, then the entire cost would be borne by the citizens.”
During recent NRD board meetings, Battle Creek citizens have become more outspoken, calling on members to “do their job” and to “stop wasting time.” Some resident have made tearful, emotional pleas to the board asking for its help and decisiveness in addressing the flooding issue.
Battle Creek Mayor Heath Mettler said in a recent statement directed toward NRD board members, “We want you guys to do your job with flood prevention and control. I don’t care if there’s a dam, or I don’t care if there’s a levee, but we need something done.”
Mettler has said that he feels as though the NRD board is putting the interests of area landowners ahead of those of the citizens that he represents in Battle Creek.
The pleadings of Battle Creek citizens and its elected officials, though, have had little effect on board members who have said publicly that they would not vote for a WFPO dam proposal under any circumstances.
With a dam out of the picture, the 1,000-plus residents in the community must wait for a solution that may or may not come in time to protect them and their property from the next flood.
Board member Chad Korth said that if the board fails to act and another flood hits the community, he fears the worst.
“I feel like the board is headed for litigation. It’s happened before that the Legislature has limited some of the powers of the board a few years ago, and if we fail to meet our responsibilities, it will happen again,” Korth said.
Outside of Battle Creek, other community and industry leader have expressed concerns that not enough was being done by the NRD to protect area communities from the potential of flooding. In a recent letter addressed to the NRD board, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he is depending on the board taking the appropriate action needed to address the flooding, which could affect many communities.
“The City of Norfolk has a vested interest in the LENRD's efforts to control flooding in the Battle Creek watershed,” Moenning said. “We believe that moving away from a proposed dam structure and toward a levee system ... will further exacerbate water levels in the Elkhorn River in a significant flooding event.”
In addition to Moenning, Johanna Threm, Nucor area general manager, and Arnie Robinson, president of Norfolk Iron & Metal, have spoken to the direct economic impact of flooding in the community and have expressed their concerns about a solution being identified.
* * *
