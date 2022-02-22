The late Darin Koepke of Hadar is recognized as a hero for the actions he took during a shooting at an Agrex grain facility in October.
Koepke, the former divisional manager of Agrex’s western division, was shot multiple times while barricading a door in an attempt to keep the gunman from entering an office space. For his sacrifices, he was awarded the 2021 Regional Person of the Year sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank.
Kelli Koepke, in accepting the award on behalf of her late husband Friday at the Elkhorn Valley Bank, thanked all the other heroes who helped prevent additional loss of life during the shooting.
“As we talk about heroes for the day, I just want everybody to understand that Darin was not the only hero, that there were many heroes that day,” Kelli Koepke said. “... I know it was because of the quick actions that so many of those employees are still alive today.”
Kelli Koepke credited local police and sheriff’s departments, rescue personnel, hospitals in Superior and Lincoln, helicopter flight crews and Agrex employees for their roles in responding to the shooting on Oct. 21, 2021.
A disgruntled Agrex employee who had been terminated earlier that day left the facility, returned a short time later with a handgun and opened fire, striking three people and killing two — Koepke and Sandra Nelson.
Law enforcement investigators later revealed that Koepke was one of two individuals who rushed to barricade an office door in an attempt to prevent the shooter from entering an office space where fellow employees were meeting.
The shooter fired a shot through the office door, which struck Koepke in the left abdominal area. The gunman eventually forced himself into the office and shot an already wounded Koepke in the chest. Another individual in the office retrieved a shotgun from a closet space and fired at the gunman, helping put an end to the gunman’s attack.
Koepke was transported to the Superior hospital for treatment of his injuries before later being airlifted to a Lincoln hospital, where he was pronounced deceased that evening.
In a letter nominating Koepke, an anonymous submission called him “brave, selfless and heroic.”
“Tragically, two individuals — including Darin — died as a result of the incident,” the letter said. “But the loss of life might have been worse if Darin had not rushed to close a door and attempt to shield others from harm. Darin’s obituary referred to him as a hero, and I believe that’s a deserving title.”
Kelli Koepke reiterated that her late husband was surrounded by countless heroes on Oct. 21.
“Even though this is an award for Darin, I want you to know you’re all heroes to us,” Kelli Koepke said of both the Agrex family and first responders. “And we are very grateful to everyone who did everything they could to help Sandy and Darin on that day.”
Those who crossed paths with Darin during his 53 years of life acknowledge him as a thoughtful, kind person who found joy in bestowing his knowledge of faith and agriculture on everyone around him.
Whether it involved his church, job, loved ones or farming, Koepke is remembered by former coworkers, bosses, friends and family as somebody who put his best foot forward in everything he did.
Kelli Koepke said Darin would be humbled to receive the award and possibly even embarrassed about receiving so much attention. The Koepke family also is grateful for the support given by countless individuals who have reached out since the shooting.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart from my family, and, I’m pretty sure, the (Sandra) Nelson family, as well,” she said.