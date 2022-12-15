STANTON — Three officers with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office testified at a hearing on Wednesday in the case of a 17-year-old from rural Leigh who is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, sexually assaulting her and stealing her vehicle.
Brad Ewalt, the attorney for Gabriel Safty, had filed a motion earlier in December to suppress any statements made by Safty to Aaron Kleensang, a Stanton County sergeant, on the morning of April 21, shortly after Safty was arrested at a farmstead in Cuming County.
Ewalt alleged that statements made by Safty were obtained in violation of Safty’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and his Miranda rights. The defense attorney also wrote in his motion that Safty was a juvenile at the time of the alleged incidents and the waiver of his rights was not made freely and voluntarily.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli also had filed a similar motion in November regarding whether Safty’s statements to Kleensang would be admissible at a jury trial.
The sheriff’s office was notified that there had been a break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh about 12:30 a.m. on April 21. It was learned that the suspect, later identified as Safty, stole the victim’s vehicle after the alleged sexual assault.
A Stanton County sheriff’s deputy later noticed the stolen vehicle driving eastbound on Highway 32 and, after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol also began following the vehicle, a traffic stop was attempted.
The vehicle did not stop, prompting a pursuit that several additional law enforcement officers were dispatched to assist with. A combination of a tire deflation device deployed by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office and the disabling of the vehicle by OnStar prompted Safty to ditch the vehicle west of West Point, according to law enforcement.
The 17-year-old later was located on top of a livestock trailer and taken into custody.
After Safty was located, he was handcuffed and placed into Kleensang’s patrol vehicle, the sergeant testified at Wednesday’s hearing. Kleensang said he gave Safty his Miranda advisements shortly after 2:30 a.m., which included, among other liberties, his right to have an attorney present and his right to stay silent, advisements that were captured on body cam footage.
Kleensang said Safty answered “yes” when asked if he understood each of his specific rights. After hearing all of his advisements, Safty was asked again if he understood all of his rights, to which Safty said “no” but recanted that answer and responded in the affirmative.
The sergeant questioned Safty for a few minutes, he testified, at which time Safty allegedly admitted to perpetrating the sexual assault and stealing the victim’s vehicle.
After Safty’s apparent admissions, Kleensang asked the teenager if he needed medical attention — Safty said he did not — before being transporting back to Stanton County.
During the 30-minute drive to Stanton, Kleensang said he discussed “the events of that night” with Safty, a conversation that was recorded both on Kleensang’s body cam and captured on video from inside the patrol vehicle. Kleensang said he didn’t threaten Safty or promise him anything, and Safty appeared calm and voluntarily provided the sergeant with information.
At the sheriff’s office at about 3:30 a.m., Kleensang said he again advised Safty of his rights and continued questioning him, a conversation that apparently garnered continued admissions from Safty about what had happened. That 20- to 30-minute conversation also was captured on Kleensang’s body cam, he said, as was an interview Safty had with a probation officer.
Safty, Kleensang said, also was asked if he would be willing to provide a written statement about what took place to ensure that Kleensang wasn’t “putting words into (Safty’s) mouth.”
Ewalt asked Kleensang if he told Safty before questioning him that he would be able to contact his parents. Kleensang said Safty was told he “eventually” would be able to make a phone call and that it was about two hours after Safty was taken into custody that he was allowed a call.
LAMMLI ALSO asked Kleensang to testify to an incident involving Safty that occurred in October or November 2021, about five months before the purported armed sexual assault.
The sheriff’s office had been called to the Safty residence in reference to Gabriel Safty leaving the family’s house on a dirt bike, Kleensang said. Safty’s adoptive parents were concerned about his location.
Safty later was located on the same property where the April events occurred, Kleensang said, which is located near Safty’s house. Safty at the time, the sergeant said, displayed similar demeanor in the 2021 incident as in the April incident, and he seemed to be a reasonably intelligent individual who was able to voluntarily answer questions.
Ewalt objected to Lammli’s line of questioning, labeling the 2021 incident as “off topic.” Lammli said he was establishing that Safty was an intelligent individual and that he had prior police contacts, thus showing that Safty is a person who was capable of understanding what was happening and well aware of what his rights were.
Lammli told District Judge James Kube “it was pretty evident” that Safty freely and voluntarily waived his Miranda rights after his arrest.
“He appears to want to get it off his chest,” Lammli said of Safty. “He wants to tell his story. He says, ‘I’ll take what’s coming to me.’ ”
The county attorney said he found no case law that requires defendants to be 18 years old to waive their rights. Lammli also alluded to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in which a 14-year-old was allowed to waive Miranda rights.
“If a 14-year-old can go to regular court, why couldn’t (Safty) waive his Miranda rights?” Lammli asked.
Lammli provided recordings of interviews with Safty for Kube to review, as well as a written brief that asks the judge to overrule Ewalt’s motion and allow Safty’s admissions to be used as evidence at trial.
Ewalt asked Kube for two weeks to submit his own brief in response to both Wednesday’s testimony and Lammli’s brief. Kube took the case under advisement and will make a ruling after he receives Ewalt’s brief.
Also testifying Wednesday were Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger and Deputy Josh Bennett.
Safty, who is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $510,000 bond, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment.
If he is convicted of each crime, Safty would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is scheduled to stand trial in February.