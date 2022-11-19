MADISON — A man accused of trying to kill a woman in October had his bond increased to $500,000 on Friday.
Bond for Wayne Hackel, 36, had been set at $250,000 by County Judge Donna Taylor last month. District Judge Mark Johnson then doubled that amount upon a request made by Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, to set Hackel’s bond at no less than $500,000.
“Your honor, by the defendant’s own admission to law enforcement, (Hackel) went (to the alleged victim’s residence) with the intent to kill this victim,” Kiernan said. “Additionally, he volunteered to law enforcement that this was not the first time he assaulted her and nor would it be the last time he would assault her.
“So with that intent as well as the admission that he plans on assaulting this victim if he gets another chance, the state wants to take no chances that he has that opportunity.”
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley told Johnson that Hackel was unable to post bond as it was. He asked the judge to continue Hackel’s bond at $250,000.
To be released from jail, Hackel or someone on his behalf must be able to post $50,000.
Hackel, prior to his bond being raised, pleaded not guilty to each charge against him: Attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault by strangulation, terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault. The four felonies and one misdemeanor charge against Hackel carry a possible prison sentence of 2 to 107 years.
To convict Hackel of attempted first-degree murder, prosecutors have to prove that he took a substantial step intended to culminate in the commission of purposeful, deliberate and premeditated malice murder.
Hackel was arrested on Oct. 10 after he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home, assaulted her and made repeated statements to police that he was going to kill her.
About 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Michigan Avenue after a man called police saying he had just kicked in a window, according to an affidavit.
Officers found an apparently animated Hackel sitting on the front porch of the home. Carrying a bottle of liquor, police said, Hackel left the porch, set some of his personal items in the front yard and began explaining what had happened.
Hackel told officers that he had busted a window to his girlfriend’s home, entered the residence and assaulted the woman inside. Police said Hackel told them that what had happened was attempted murder. The affidavit states that a window on the front side of the house was broken.
The victim, meanwhile, had driven to the police station to get help. She told an officer that Hackel had broken into her home, assaulted her and placed his hands on her throat, making it difficult to breathe.
The woman also alleged that Hackel grabbed a pair of scissors and held them over her in a threatening manner, making statements that he knew how to use the scissors to hurt or kill her.
Hackel is scheduled to appear in court next on Friday, Jan. 6.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident
— Jolyn M. Eatherton, 29, 117 N. 25th St., No. 11, pleaded guilty to each charge. Eatherton will be sentenced for DUI in December, and she will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program on her other two charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999), attempted delivery of marijuana
— Danny J. Harmon, 18, Omaha, did not appear. A motion to continue his hearing was sustained.
Possession of cocaine, driving under the influence
— Arturo Hernandez, 25, Madison, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine
— Garett M. Ladwig, 20, 902 S. First St., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna M. Leroy, 54, Omaha, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on the conviction of possession of MDMA
— Solomon E. Partee, 34, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, failure to appear
— Eleazar Romero Guzman, 25, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Probation violation on the conviction of third-degree assault on an officer
— Crystal L. Eberhardt, 40, 1101 W. Park Ave., tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC. Johnson revoked Eberhardt’s bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.