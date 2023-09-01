Johnson Park moves closer to completion

Progress on the Johnson Park project took a giant step forward on Thursday as city officials and representatives from Riverwise Engineering successfully tested the drop structures in the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. Shortly before 11 a.m., the gates were opened and water began to fill the North Fork. By 1 p.m., kayakers were in the river testing the drops.
The drop structure test was conducted as Riverwise eyes completion of the river project. The Johnson Park project, as a whole, should see substantial completion before the end of the year, with finishing touches coming next spring.
City staff, elected officials and several Norfolkans were on hand to see the drop tests. Area resident Dean Graber said completion of the project would be good for the neighborhood and the community.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Graber said.
Graber said he thinks an important part of the success of the project will be activities for kids, such as fishing.
“I hope they get something in there like those skip-jacks so the kids can catch fish,” Graber said. “A little kid will just light up when they can catch a fish.”
Graber added that after hearing about potential projects for years, it’s good to see Johnson Park finally being rejuvenated for the community to enjoy.
Colorado-based Riverwise specializes in river recreation and restoration projects nationwide. Ty Graham, who is the project manager for the North Fork project, was on hand to oversee the drop structure tests.
Mayor Josh Moenning was also onsite to witness the progress on the project, which his administration has spearheaded.
“Like anything of substance, it takes time to build,” Moenning said. “It is gratifying to see the progress, to see the tests and people traveling for hours, in this instance, to check it out and enjoy themselves.”
Moenning said he believes that completion of Johnson Park project and the river projects will bring new opportunities for recreation and will attract new visitors to the community.
“I’m very happy … very pleased,” Moenning said. “It’s been a long time coming, but we’re getting to the point that we can see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Moenning also explained that definitive progress on the Johnson Park and river projects should send a clear message that the city is dedicated to the community and to making needed improvements for Norfolk citizens.
“These are investments in quality-of-life improvements, which are very important for youth retention and attracting newcomers to the community,” Moenning said. “Too often we think that Nebraska doesn’t have mountains or beaches, so we can’t attract natural tourism. We do have rivers, and we took something here that was an old, deteriorating bridge and spillway and turned it into something usable and that will be an attraction. Hopefully it will draw people and instill a sense of pride.”
Moenning added that another important aspect to the downtown projects is that there is a direct correlation between Johnson Park and the North Fork, and the history of the community.
“Norfolk, after all, is named after this river. This is where the community started in the first place, so this is a back-to-the-future project. ... It celebrates where we became a community in the first place, and that’s what I really like about it.”