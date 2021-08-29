With the summer waning and a (hopefully) cooler Nebraska September approaching, I felt the need to celebrate what was left of the season by watching a movie with all the things I currently can’t enjoy in person: The ocean, a beach town and the East Coast.
I chose to watch “Jaws” because I grew up with years of my parents quoting from it and, of course, the famous music theme, which was often used while being chased in the pool. It was one of the many “classic” movies I hadn’t yet seen.
I was expecting some half-hearted plot with tacky, poor quality effects and props. What I didn’t know is that I was actually going to see a film that, almost 50 years ago, became a genre-defining summer blockbuster that sparked a cultural phenomenon.
“Jaws” may be the film that launched director Steven Spielberg’s success (he created it at a mere 27 years old, according to LIFE magazine) and I can see why. The overall plot keeps you hooked from the moment a young woman is killed while skinny dipping near “something” in the water.
Spielberg’s notable technique that fuels the first half of the movie is the absence of an actual shark — viewers don’t even see the big fish until 81 minutes in. What I was expecting was a hokey plastic shark chomping down on people, but what I got was just the “idea” of a monster in the water, which was actually more menacing.
Joseph McBride, author of “Steven Spielberg, A Biography,” was quoted in a LIFE magazine article saying if the film was made today, the shark would have been created with CGI and would look ridiculous and not real.
“It would all look like a cartoon, what they would do is have the shark do all sorts of stunts. I actually saw the storyboards they’d done for ‘Jaws,’ and it showed the (mechanical) shark, jumping and doing all kinds of tricks,” he said. “Spielberg was thinking of doing that … (but) he later realized that what made the film work was you didn’t see the shark very much.”
When the much-anticipated mechanical shark did show up, I was surprised by how real it looked. Of course, it had its small flaws. You could tell it was fake, especially in the scene when the town catches its first one — but how else are you supposed to work a shark in without using the real thing?
Besides the technical elements, the acting job of Roy Scheider, who plays the wavering police chief of Amity Island, and Richard Dreyfuss, the witty, rational ichthyologist who comes to save the day, fortified the plot throughout the movie.
“Jaws” came to life originally as a 1974 novel by Peter Benchley. In the movie, Scheider accurately portrays Chief Martin Brody as an uneasy first-year officer who is persuaded by the local mayor to keep the resort town’s beaches open — despite increasing incidences of people getting terrorized by a great white shark.
When Dreyfuss comes to help as the character Matt Hooper, his lighthearted personality, comical side comments and intense knowledge of sharks carry the film and provide relief to viewers.
Overall, the film became a sensation, not just for its content, but because it came at a pivotal time in the movie industry.
At the time of its release in 1975, cinemas in malls were becoming more common, according to Mark Kermode, a film critic for The Observer. This allowed viewers who wouldn’t normally go to a movie theater to watch a film while wandering around.
Summer releases also weren’t popular at the time. “Jaws” targeted a June release date as tourists were flocking to resorts, while most movies opened around the holidays, Kermode said. “Jaws” seemed to completely change the release calendar for movies, as more films followed suit.
I won’t give away the end of the movie, though I’m sure most people have already seen it. If not, I encourage you to kick off the end of the season with “Jaws,” as it’s not just a classic, but a go-to summer flick. Though if you tend to “hate the water” like police chief Brody, it might make you hate it even more.