BRUNSWICK — Miranda Beed said she had just gotten home from work on Dec. 9 and was preparing for a routine evening of eating dinner with her family, cleaning the house and making sure her kids had their homework finished.
Nothing seemed unusual at first, she said. But shortly before 6 p.m. that night, a circuit breaker controlling the electricity in the kitchen went out. Beed didn’t panic at first, as she knew her husband, Chris, would be home soon and could survey the issue.
Shortly thereafter, Chris arrived and fixed the switch, but other breakers in the garage also had started flipping off around the same time.
By then, it was about 6:15 p.m., and the Beeds had called an electrician. Around that time, though, the family noticed an unusual smell and realized that a light smoke had begun sifting its way through the home. So Miranda, Chris, their four kids and two dogs evacuated the house and waited for the arrival of the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department.
The family of six, as well as their dogs, cleared out of their northeast Antelope County home unscathed. Miranda said she had her 16-year-old son drive her other three kids and the dogs to her parents’ home, about 5 miles away in rural Brunswick.
“My oldest helped me a lot with making sure everyone was out of the house,” Miranda said. “There was some panic because my daughter is 5 and didn’t really know what was happening. There was smoke everywhere, mostly coming out of the attic.”
The light, hazy smoke had turned thick and heavy, and Chris and Miranda looked on as fire personnel worked to try to save the house the Beeds had called home since 2010. Miranda said the seemingly routine night she was having “became nightmarish really fast.”
Brunswick firefighters and their mutual aid partners worked the scene for at least three hours, Miranda said. It was later discovered that the fire was caused by faulty wiring.
The blaze caused considerable damage to the structure, and most of the house and a bulk of the contents inside it sustained significant smoke damage. With just two-plus weeks before Christmas, the Beeds were left without a home.
“It’s a gut punch. Obviously you never expect something like this to happen, but you really don’t anticipate the timing to happen how it did,” Miranda said.
Miranda, a Brunswick-area native, and Chris, who was raised in Orchard, were forced to cram their family into Miranda’s parents’ home without most of their belongings and with little clothing.
The Beeds’ house wasn’t considered a total loss, but the family does not have the necessary insurance coverage to repair all the smoke and water damage and move back into their home. Now, Miranda said, they’re unsure of what their future holds.
“We don’t really know what we’re doing yet — how we’re going to move forward,” she said. “Uncertainty is really hard.”
Miranda works full time at a local hog confinement and part time at a Neligh nursing home. Chris works at Nebraska Bean Inc., south of Royal, and because the family has significant ties to the area and stable employment, the hope is to find a way to remain in the area.
Miranda’s mother suffers from myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder that weakens skeletal muscles. Her medical condition makes it difficult for her to work and help Miranda’s father with the house mortgage, so the Beeds have discussed building onto her parents’ home, which would assist her mother both physically and financially.
A few items from the damaged house were salvageable, and Miranda and her sister spent days and weeks after the fire retrieving anything that is still usable.
Beed also credited Brunswick-area residents and her extended family and friends for helping the family navigate trying times since the fire. Several community members have donated clothes, shoes and money, and others have made unwavering efforts in spreading word of the family’s situation.
“The community has been amazing; they’re everything,” Miranda said. “We’ve had lots of checking in on us, and we’re very grateful.”
A GoFundMe account was started by Nicklaus Oleson, a cousin of Miranda’s, in December. The family has set a goal to raise $10,000 to help with immediate essentials such as food and clothes, as well as long-term needs such as construction and possible moving expenses.
The Beed family has managed as well as possible, Miranda said. Most of the Christmas gifts she had ordered online in late November or early December hadn’t yet been shipped when the fire happened, she said, but the family was still able to enjoy Christmas.
The most difficult part of the family’s situation, Miranda said, is helping their children understand what happened and why they won’t ever be able to move back home. But, she said, her family is extremely fortunate, considering the circumstances.
“My daughter was concerned with toys, and we’re letting her know it’s OK; there will be more toys eventually,” Miranda said. “We just feel very blessed that everybody’s OK. It’s hard to feel blessed in this situation, but I just want (the kids) to know that, even though we’ve been through some really rough things, we’re still together and we’re all healthy, and that’s all that matters.”
* * *
Want to help?
Donations to the Beed family may be made at the “Miranda & Chris Beed Fire” GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/32uXRH7