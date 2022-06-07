We’ve all heard the saying, “Lightning never strikes the same place twice.” Last week, a Norfolk couple found out otherwise.
Mel and Carol Jensen have lived in the Norfolk Mobile Home Park, located near the Sunset Plaza Mall, for the past 27 years. Known for the mountains of flowers that lay in front of their house, the couple flaunt their warmth and kindness all throughout the neighborhood.
During the late hours of May 30, Mel Jensen was sitting at his window-side breakfast table. Suddenly, he heard a loud, bomb-like noise right outside his window. He stepped outside, only to find a fallen tree on top of his beloved home.
A next-door neighbor witnessed the incident. He reported that he had been sleeping when he heard the tree falling. “It sounded like a bomb,” he said, jolting the man out of his sleep and leaving him fearful for the rest of the night.
This was not the first time something like this had happened. In spring 2021, lightning struck the same tree during a late-night rainstorm. Sparks flew everywhere, but the tree did not fall down. Nothing had been done with the tree as there was no structural damage.
A year later, the Jensens face a similar predicament. Since the tree has fallen, the compound manager has attempted to contact the owner of the park, which is a company based in Florida. As of last week, the company had not responded to the compound manager.
Since the wreckage, the couple said they had been handling the situation well.
“It’s only a matter of waiting to see what the insurance company will do,” Mel Jensen said.
Carol Jensen remains hopeful to see the tree completely removed by fall.