HUMPHREY — It appears that attitudes have changed.
When the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) proposed something called an RCUT intersection for Highway 81 and Highway 91, many people thought it would not work.
After it was built in 2020 and people had a chance to drive through an RCUT (Restricted Crossing U-Turn), opinions have reversed.
The NDOT conducted a survey to learn what drivers thought of the RCUT after having had time to get used to it.
Sarah Soula, NDOT external affairs manager, said in emails, “We’re happy to report we received considerable positive feedback. Based on the information we received, there is an increase in satisfaction from the community on the functionality of the intersection since the RCUT has been implemented.”
Many respondents were appreciative of the right-hand turn lanes added to and from Highway 91, as well as the lower speed limits. These two changes seem to be the highlight for most respondents regarding the intersection. Respondents also have seen increased safety with the RCUT now in operation, as compared to the previous stop-controlled intersection (78.85% — increased/somewhat increased).
Based on received responses, drivers’ opinions evolved from somewhat hesitant/hesitant (80%) before construction to being somewhat supportive/supportive (50%) today.
The success of the RCUT and the public’s overall approval of it give the NDOT another option for similar traffic issues.
“The information we learned from the survey will not only help guide future design but allow us to communicate the community of Humphrey’s reaction before and after the RCUT was completed.
“The NDOT has been working closely with the city and school board of North Bend who has requested NDOT evaluate an intersection improvement, similar to the 81/91 intersection. The RCUT is an option being considered. The NDOT is planning to hold a public meeting this fall to discuss the RCUT further with the community,” Soula said.
In 2020, the NDOT built the RCUT at the intersection after it was identified for study and safety improvements based on reoccurring right-angle crashes.
Following the intersection’s implementation, NDOT was interested in studying how the RCUT had performed through an evaluation of safety, operations and design features in addition to gathering stakeholder input. Based on an analysis of the project scope, a public survey was mailed to area “stakeholders” and also was made available on the NDOT website.
“Following construction, NDOT was interested in, not only understanding how the RCUT has performed through an engineering evaluation, but knowing the public was concerned prior to construction, we felt it was important to get feedback from a user perspective. We reached out to the community via mail and web outlets requesting input,” she said.
NDOT received public survey responses between July 23 and Aug. 24, through both mailed and online surveys. Overall, there were 53 responses to the public survey — 39 responses were mailed back to NDOT and 14 responses submitted online.
The summary of responses are as follows:
— Respondents were primarily passenger vehicle drivers who were familiar with the intersection before the RCUT improvements (before November 2020). Respondents use the intersection frequently, with most saying between 2-5 times per week to daily during typical rush hour times from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
A segment of the population — 36.5% of respondents — is still somewhat hesitant/hesitant of the RCUT intersection. Improvements recommended in the open-ended comment sections include:
— Concerns regarding merging from U-turns — lane length is too short.
— Not enough turning radius for large semi-trailer trucks and farming equipment, does not allow adequate turn radius for equipment and trailer.
— Sign location and size — comments ranged from needing to move the signs closer to the intersection to replacing with overhead signs instead to too many signs confusing drivers.
— Have an extended area with a lower speed limit, patrol area for speeders.
— Concerns with low visibility during inclement weather (such as snow and fog). There were also strong opinions against the intersection, with five responses mentioning how they oppose and avoid the intersection (“Don’t use this in the state of Nebraska. Do the job right the first time.”)
Additional comments were made stating how respondents did not feel like their concerns were heard before construction during public meetings. Ten respondents mentioned wanting another option other than the RCUT (an overpass and four-way stop were most mentioned).