The crack or ping of the bat has become a more common sound at the Norfolk Family YMCA over the past month.
Three new batting cages made their debut in February, providing indoor options for baseball or softball players who want to work on their game.
The same even goes for golfers.
Executive director Randy Hagedorn said there was a need for indoor batting cages in Norfolk, and the YMCA felt it could step in to fill that gap.
“There was one other (facility with batting cages) in town that decided to close its doors, so that’s why we decided to open up because we had an empty space,” Hagedorn said. “What were we going to do with it?
“Other places had them and decided to close, so there was a need for them. Our batting cages are busy. Every day I would say there are people that are in there four or five hours a day.”
The batting cages went from idea to reality over a relatively quick period of time.
“It took a couple of months from the time we pulled the trigger to the time we got the padding and the net,” Hagedorn said. “The structure was there, obviously, so getting the net in there and the turf was the big thing. It was probably six months from the time we started planning until we got all the equipment in.”
Even with that quick time frame, Hagedorn said the need for the cages was there as soon as Nebraska’s weather turned colder last fall.
“I wish we would have had it in November already,” he said. “We didn’t open it until the first part of February. When we opened when it was still cold out, it was pretty well used from 12 until 9 (p.m.) every day Monday through Friday. I look for that to grow even more when November rolls around this year.
“Even when the weather is nice and the teams have gone outside, dad might bring in his son to work on some extra pitching and hitting. I look for it to be used all year long, not just in the winter months.”
Keeping the batting cages busy are the Northeast Community College baseball and softball teams, five youth softball teams and individuals.
There is an hourly fee to reserve a time. However, if a member wants to show up and use the cages if they are available, there is no cost.
Anyone 14 and under needs to be accompanied by an adult. Other rules such as mandatory use of helmets are posted.
Golden Girls 18-and-under coach Jamie Adkins said the batting cages help Norfolk teams avoid being at a competitive disadvantage.
“You’d knock yourself down a couple pegs (without indoor cages) unfortunately because you don’t get the year-round work, coaching and facilities,” he said. “Otherwise you only work for three or four months a year, and then they go into high school.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to this. The ones who are really, really, really working on getting better and developing use it to their advantage. For baseball and the fast-pitch girls, it’s a night and day difference in wintertime. We can come in here, get our practice in and do everything we need to do basically year round to keep our skills intact and compete with the metro teams.”
The Golden Girls provide their own pitching machine to work with the batters.
But the cages also give pitchers and catchers a chance to improve their skills. On a recent evening, Adkins worked with pitchers Tara Koch and Rylee Renner along with catchers Hannah Renner and Cydnee Hopkins in two of the three cages set up in the secluded room that increases privacy and safety.
Having the batting cages just off the field house adds convenience for teams. While some players can work in the cages, others can take advantage of the more open spaces in the facility.
“They’ll have a group of pitchers and catchers and hitters in the batting cages, then they’ll have a group go out on the field turf and you’ll see them taking infield or working on base stealing or situational things with base runners,” Hagedorn said.
“They can work on cutoffs. The ceiling isn’t quite high enough to do real pop flies, but they can do a base hit or work on a cutoff or get a throw home.”
Adkins said it is a convenient setup for coaches.
“Even the college comes out here to use the field house,” he said. “We are usually following them or the baseball team. You can pretty much put full bases on there, so you can work on almost anything with a full infield setting.
“Just to get the live reps and practice time is very beneficial.”
The cages aren’t just for baseball or softball players. Pads are also available for golfers to hit balls into and sharpen their skills.
Hagedorn said it isn’t a simulator that will tell people how far they hit a ball, but it is a nice option for up to three golfers at a time to work out during the colder months.
“It helps you keep your swing and keep your head still, make contact, whatever,” he said.
So far, the response to the new cages has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It has been unbelievable. People are loving it,” Hagedorn said. “We’ve had hundreds of compliments on it from people glad there is a space for kids to do baseball. Some kids don’t do soccer or basketball or wrestling in the wintertime. They want to keep doing baseball or softball.
“They’re excited now there is a space in town where they can do that.”