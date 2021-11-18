Krishna Velagapudi wants to show Norfolk how to celebrate one of the most popular holidays in his native India.
He and his wife, Neeta Tipirneni, have planned a Diwali celebration for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Aroma Circuit, their Indian restaurant located inside Norfolk Country Inn & Suites.
Velagapudi hopes the come-and-go cultural event will help lighten the moods of the people who attend.
“I wanted to bring something to the community that they can celebrate about and celebrate something which is new and diverse,” he said.
The term “Diwali” comes from the Sanskrit word “deepavali,” which roughly means “rows of lights.”
People commemorate the five-day Diwali festival of lights with the lighting of small clay oil lamps called diyas to represent the inner light that defends them against spiritual darkness.
“It symbolizes the victory of good over evil,” Velagapudi said. “It’s so well-known around the world.”
The celebration at Aroma Circuit, which includes Karma Lounge, will feature fun festivities, such as a lamp-lighting ceremony, and colorful rangoli decorations.
The term “rangoli” — an ancient Hindu art form from India that uses fine powder or sand — is derived from the Sanskrit word “rangavalli” and roughly translates to “rows of colors.”
Speaking of art forms, Velagapudi plans to have a henna artist from Omaha at the festival to create hand artwork for attendees.
“It’s a temporary tattoo basically,” he said. “It’s pretty simple stuff, but very beautiful, I would say.”
The celebration also will include displays of ethnic Indian clothing and accessories for women to peruse and purchase if they want.
“It’s a mini exhibition,” Velagapudi said. “It’s not like a big thing. It’s like a few items that will be on sale.”
He and his wife are planning to wear ethnic Indian clothing for the festival, and they are encouraging their staff and attendees to do the same.
“Anybody else who has Indian ethnic wear already is encouraged to wear it,” he said. “We’ll have a best Indian ethnic wear of the day contest.”
People who attend the celebration will be encouraged to enjoy learning a traditional Indian folk dance called the “Dandiya.”
“It’s such a pretty simple thing to do,” Velagapudi said. “... We would encourage the guests to be involved as well.”
A local award-winning group from TAPS Dance Studio will perform a Bollywood dance, which is a fusion of various dance styles.
Attendees also will have the chance to dance to Bollywood music starting at about 9 p.m.
“We will have all Bollywood music,” Velagapudi said. “We’ll clear out the tables and we’ll have a Bollywood dance night.”
He noted the festival also will feature what he calls a “mega feast” of buffet food with more than 30 items to choose from.
In addition, there will be a raffle for gift certificates to the restaurant and an auction for Indian figurines.
The celebration will be free for anyone and everyone to enter, but attendees will have to pay for any food, henna hand art and ethnic Indian clothing they want.
Velagapudi and his wife, who also is a native of India, celebrated Diwali at Aroma Circuit when they opened the restaurant in October 2018.
“We didn’t do as extensive as we are going to do it this year,” he said. “It was basically a feast. That’s all it was. This time around, we want to do a lot of other things as well.”
Velagapudi, a cardiologist for Norfolk-based Faith Regional Health Services, wants Aroma Circuit to celebrate Diwali — and other Indian holidays such as Holi, a festival of colors — annually.
“We haven’t done this in a few years, so we want to make sure we get this back again as a celebration and do it every year from now on,” he said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Call Aroma Circuit at 402-225-0808 or find the Indian restaurant on Facebook.