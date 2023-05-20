About a year after a 38-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 275 east of Wisner, her husband has been charged with driving drunk on the night of the accident.
A complaint filed May 5 by Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht charges Curt Lantz Jr., 47, of Wisner with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. The complaint alleges that Lantz had a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater when he was driving his pickup east on Highway 275 around midnight on May 14, 2022.
Lantz was injured, and his wife, Tara Lantz, a passenger in the pickup, was killed when a westbound Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney, then 24, of Omaha crossed the center line and collided with the Lantzes’ vehicle. Kenney, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was drunk and subsequently charged with numerous felonies.
Kenney, now 25, pleaded no contest to three crimes — two of them felonies — in February, including motor vehicle homicide. He was sentenced in April to 4 to 6½ years in prison and will be eligible for parole in April 2025.
First responders could not locate Kenney at the crash scene and, during a search, it was discovered that a vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who responded to the scene had been stolen and was missing.
The stolen vehicle, which was being driven by Kenney, was located by a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy west of Wisner shortly before 2 a.m.
Kenney was treated and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. At the hospital, he refused law enforcement’s request to take a chemical test of his blood.
Citing exigent circumstances, Nebraska state troopers obtained a sample of Kenney’s blood from the hospital without a warrant, revealing that his blood alcohol content was at .143.
Authorities, meanwhile, obtained a warrant to obtain a blood draw from Curt Lantz, who had been transported to an Omaha hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Lantz’s charge is a Class W misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of up to 60 days in jail. If he’s convicted, Lantz also would be subject to a fine and probation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in June.
Asked Friday why it took nearly a year after the crash to charge Lantz, Bracht said he would not comment, citing pending litigation. Bracht also declined to comment when asked if the Cuming County Attorney’s Office had sufficient information to charge Lantz a year ago or if prosecutors had recently obtained new information that led to charges being filed.
When questioned about Kenney’s case, and whether Stu Dornan, Kenney’s attorney, was provided with documentation on the blood draw results for both drivers on the night of the crash, Bracht said, “That case was prosecuted, and discovery matters were handled.”
Dornan was not immediately available for a phone call Friday afternoon.