HOWELLS — Some old Howells residents could probably sympathize with Norfolkans on how the name of their town should be pronounced.
When the town was first platted in 1887, the name of the town was supposed to be Howells, but the s was mistakenly left off by the post office, making it Howell.
For those unfamiliar, the history of Norfolk is that the town was supposed to be called “Norfork” — after the North Fork of the Elkhorn River. However, the post office changed it to Norfolk, like the city in Virginia. Still, many people who grew up in Norfolk call it Norfolk with an r pronunciation on the second syllable instead of an l.
Jean Blum, president of the Howells Historical Society, said Howells was named after a local teacher and surveyor, whose last name actually was Howell.
Nevertheless, the locals wanted it to be Howells and called it Howells from the start — even though it was officially known as Howell by the post office.
“Then the Community Club, during the 50th jubilee said this is silly. We all call it Howells. We know it is Howells, but our post office refuses to use it. So they literally got an act of Congress to change it to add the s,” Blum said.
The 50th jubilee was in 1937 when the s was added. That would mean anyone who remembers it would have to be in their late 80s or 90s.
But that isn’t the only oddity with this northern Colfax County town’s name. It could have just as easily been called Bushville.
Where the park and ballroom are now is where Bushville was located. There were several businesses there and houses for decades.
Before the railroad came, there reportedly was some infighting among the Bushville residents about whom the town should be named after.
“They were fighting, so Mr. Howell did the surveying and the (railroad) said, ‘We are going to call it Howells.’ But the post office, until 1937, named it Howell — for whatever reason.”
So both Howell and Bushville existed for decades. Then in the early 1960s, there were still a few people living in Bushville. Those who hadn’t moved were bought out, and the area was used to build the new Howells Ballroom and the new swimming pool.
Bushville began before the railroad arrived — in the early 1880s. Similar to many towns, there was speculation on where the railroad would choose to go, so people purchased land and platted lots in hopes of reselling them later to make money.
Even though the railroad eventually did choose to locate the depot a few blocks to the southeast of Bushville, many of the settlers of Bushville remained in the residences they had established and operated businesses there.
Bushville was never incorporated, but the small area north of Howells was always known as Bushville until the 1960s.