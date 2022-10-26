A group that pays tribute to those who dedicated their lives to the field of nursing is looking to grow.
The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard is made up of peers in the nursing profession who honor and recognize nurses who have died. The tributes are performed during a brief ceremony at the memorial or funeral services of the deceased nurse.
Dee Moeller, a retired nurse from Pender, is an active member of the group’s Northeast Area chapter. She said the group is relatively new to the state and even newer in the region.
“The Nebraska organization ... officially started in the fall of 2019. They were based out of Omaha and Lincoln,” Moeller said.
The original group of about seven nurses began researching and working with an attorney to establish bylaws to start the group in Nebraska, but after it was established, they were quickly limited in what they could do because of COVID restrictions.
As restrictions fell by the wayside, the group began performing more tributes and picking up new members. The group has since grown to cover seven areas of the state: Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, Columbus, North Platte, Northeast and North Central.
Now, there are more than 135 members in the nurse honor guard across the state, Moeller said. Twelve make up the Northeast Area chapter, which formed in September 2021 and covers the Norfolk area.
“As of a couple of weeks ago — from October 2019 to the first of October (this year) — we have all done 244 services at funerals or memorial services (statewide),” Moeller said. “Omaha and Lincoln are busy. They have done a lot of work.”
The Northeast Area has done seven.
Moeller said the ceremony includes the Florence Nightingale tribute, where the honored nurse is commemorated and recognized for dedication to the profession. The nurses performing the ceremony ring a triangle three times and say the nurse’s name as the deceased is “released from their duty. A white rose also is presented, along with the Florence Nightingale lantern.
“We have a candle that’s lit, and we extinguish that candle and hand it to the family members, signifying that their work has been done,” Moeller said. “It’s a great way to pay respects to a nurse that has cared for and given their life to helping others and dedicated their life to their career. It’s very moving.”
All of the nurses who participate in the ceremony wear a traditional nursing cap and navy blue cape. Membership to the group is open to licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists who are in good standing with the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services and whose license is good, Moeller said.
“I’m retired, and I don’t have an active license, but I’m still in good standing. Active nurses, retired nurses, young and old — we’ll take anybody who wants to pay tribute to the nurses,” she said. “It’s kind of a sisterhood that we feel like we’re part of.”
Moeller said the tribute performed is moving. She added that she would like to see more nurses join the honor guard. Those interested can reach out through the group’s website.
To have the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard perform a ceremony for a nurse who has died — or one who is in hospice care — loved ones are encouraged to reach out to the group through its website to request the service, as well. The site is https://www.nebraskanursehonorguard.org/
“Being able to pay respect to that nurse who dedicated her life and was a servant to caring for other people — it’s so humbling. It’s an emotional tribute,” Moeller said. “Even if we didn’t know the nurse, we know just how much it means to be a nurse for them because it means so much to us to take care of people, to be caring and to have a servant heart.”