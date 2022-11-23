At exactly 6:18 on Tuesday night, the Norfolk community tree’s lights flashed on, prompting a cheer from the massive crowd gathered at its base. Despite a late start — the tree lighting was slated for 6 p.m. — the lighting was met with avid appreciation from the Hometown Holidays Festival attendees.
The late lighting was the latest in a line of issues surrounding the festival’s tree. Initially, the downtown Norfolk River Point District had intended to display an artificial tree designed for the community. According to the organization’s Facebook page, however, the plans hit a last-minute snag: A manufacturing issue only a few days before the festival made it impossible to obtain the tree on time.
The tree that was eventually placed in Riverpoint Square was found and donated “within only a couple of hours” of the realization that the artificial tree would not be prepared on time and was set up and decorated entirely with volunteered time and materials, according to the same post. The tree “truly represents the ‘Hometown’ in Hometown Holidays,” according to the district.
Any scrambling by volunteers behind the scenes went unnoticed at the festival, which attracted an unusually large crowd. By 5:30 p.m., the line to visit Santa Claus stretched more than a block, from the center of Riverpoint Square on Third Street all the way to the crosswalk at Fourth Street. Lines for the hayrack ride were similarly serpentine and remained so for the majority of the festival.
Katie Henry, owner of downtown’s Unhinged Boutique, attributed the significant festival turnout to “advertising, (which) was a big thing ... I heard about (the festival) a lot this year,” in addition to the warm weather.
Adam Kester of Norfolk mentioned that it was “nice to see more publicity about things that are going on in town.”
Katy Edmisten of Norfolk credited the large festival turnout to a different source: “People like Christmas.”
The festival had an assortment of activities available for attendees of all ages. Roxi’s Elegant Bridal hosted live music performed by the Northeast Nebraska Jazz Ensemble, and the Boathouse served adult cider, while kids were given the opportunity to see reindeer up close at Kookaburras Kloset, get a glitter tattoo at Home Instead and take a hayrack ride, among many other choices. Free s’mores and hot chocolate stations were placed at three locations along Norfolk Avenue.
What stores downtown gave away in free hot chocolate, cider and cookies, they more than made up for in business.
Portia Becker, who owns downtown’s Sixpence, said business during the festival was “fantastic; it always is. Lots of foot traffic.”
Henry had a similar impression.
“We’ve had a lot of people come in,” she said. “A lot of people are just window shopping because of the holiday coming up, so we’re really excited for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to support downtown.”
Community members were also aware of the importance of the festival to small-business owners downtown.
“I always liked to come in every year and go into the stores to get ideas for Christmas shopping,” said Verletta Olson of Norfolk.
Kester said that “having (the festival) be in this specific space downtown was really nice. I think it’s good for the new places that have opened.”
Mellissa Glenn, also of Norfolk, agreed, saying, “It’s so nice that they do this. We love downtown, all the businesses and everything. We come down here a lot anyway, but it’s nice that (the festival) brings more people down here.”
Despite long lines caused by high attendance, opinions of the festival were glowingly positive.
Amy Siegert of Norfolk, in the block-length line to bring her children to see Santa Claus, said of the festival: “We like it. We like that there’s something free for the family to do, especially geared towards our younger kids.”
This appreciation for kid-friendly events like the Hometown Holidays Festival was shared by many community members. Jessi Sherman of Norfolk, in line for the hayrack ride, said, “It’s fun for the kids, and we like to watch the kids enjoy it, too.”
The festival ended at 8 p.m., with a drone show over the railroad tracks between Sixth and Seventh streets. The exhibition mixed holiday imagery like a snowman, a reindeer and Santa Claus with more general visual displays.
Even as the festival came to a close, the community tree in Riverpoint Square shone on, lighting the dispersing crowd’s way.