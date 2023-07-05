PLATTE CENTER — Artillery shells and firecrackers weren’t the only things booming on Independence Day on Tuesday.
Nature provided plenty of noise of its own as a mid-afternoon storm front rolled across Nebraska, bringing a mixture of wind, rain and hail.
In rural Platte Center, where the Gronenthal family was celebrating the holiday — as well as their mother Joan’s 80th birthday — on the family farm, the storm seemed to get progressively worse.
“We were watching it come in and it cooled off so quick,” said Kelli Ganskow of the weather at her family’s get-together. “We thought we were finally going to get some rain. Next thing we know, we’re getting pelted with hail from pea to marble to golf ball to baseball-sized.”
The storm destroyed the farm’s beans and stripped its corn stalks, she said. Other areas were flooded by several inches of rain.
Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said areas of Platte County took some of the worst the holiday’s storm had to offer.
Radar indicated up to 3.5 inches of rain had fallen in the area, and official reports of up to 2-inch hail had been reported in the Humphrey area, he said. Large hail also was reported northwest of Madison and in the Monroe area, he said.
The Fourth of July storm also brought a tornado warning for the Tarnov area, he said.
“We did have a pretty good video of a well-defined wall cloud with rotation, but the conditions never emerged for a tornado to touch down,” Fajman said. “The tornado warning for the Tarnov area was based on the wall cloud, but there was no report of a tornado.”
Closer to Norfolk, the holiday storm brought much-needed rain. About 1.23 inches of precipitation was reported at the Norfolk Regional Airport. Several other locations had reports of more than an inch of rain as well, including Woodland Park, Randolph and Coleridge. In Hartington, Steve Seim reported that he had received 4.3 inches of rain as storm clouds seemed to stall in his area.
Fajman said areas farther south had a different experience with the holiday storm.
“Once that front finally came through ... it transitioned to a wind event,” Fajman said. “There was a report of wind damage at Eagle Race Track, a semi tipped over along I-80 due to a wind gust. Southeast of Columbus, it turned into a wind event and continued into Kansas with reports of damage due to wind.”
Mild conditions with lower temperatures are in store for the remainder of the week. Highs in the Norfolk area forecast to reach only into the mid-70s and lower 80s through Saturday.