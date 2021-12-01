Loren Siebrandt had plans for his rural West Point property. In 2012, he hoped to divide his lot, build cabins and sell them.
But now his property is abandoned. Siebrandt’s plans fell apart, and so did his health. He moved away on his doctor’s orders earlier this year, after experiencing a number of health problems, including neurological issues and difficulty breathing.
Siebrandt said the cause of his illnesses is a hog barn built about half a mile away from his property.
In particular, Siebrandt said the facility has improperly buried dead hogs, which he said allowed contaminants to leach into his well water. Inspections of the facility along with water tests from Siebrandt’s well may support this theory.
Inspection found partially buried hogs
The barn is located just over half a mile away from Siebrandt’s house. It is owned by Eric Brockman and began operating in 2016. It is licensed for up to 2,499 hogs. In April 2021, an inspection reported there were 2,114.
Brockman was not able to be reached for comment at time of publication.
Despite complaints and following investigations by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Brockman's facility has not been cited with any violation and remains in compliance.
Reports from the two NDEE inspections may back Siebrandt’s claims, though.
According to Nebraska law, an animal must be buried within 36 hours after the owner learns of its death. The carcass must be buried at least 4 feet below the surface. Sheriffs are responsible for policing this.
The NDEE (then called the department of environmental quality) first investigated in September 2019 following a complaint from Siebrandt. Brockman told investigators that hogs were placed in the pits immediately, unless it had rained. He said they had previously buried the hogs once a week but had since started burying them immediately, according to a report on the investigation.
The inspector asked about how deeply the hogs were covered. Brockman said they used enough soil to cover the hogs and prevent smell. The inspector noted that the tips of several ears were sticking up through the soil at the time, according to NDEE documents.
The investigator found no violation had occurred, but he did suggest placing a berm on the side of the burial pits to prevent water running into them.
Siebrandt said he believes this recommendation is telling.
“Why would they worry about runoff going in there if they’re telling me that those dead hog diseases don’t get down into the water?” he said.
There is no required distance between wells and burial pits, but an NDEE guidance document recommends that they should be 500 feet apart. During the first inspection, inspectors measured the distance between the well and burial pits to be 106 feet.
A second investigation took place on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Brockman told the inspector that several hogs had been put in the pit and had fill placed over them that weekend. When the inspector arrived, he found that the some of the dead hogs were only partially covered. He reminded Brockman to make sure they were totally covered and needed to be covered within 36 hours, according to NDEE documents.
Again, the investigation found no violation had occurred.
Siebrandt said he’s seen dead hogs, both in and out of the burial pits, left completely uncovered for days at a time.
Kenneth Ortmeier lives near the barn and farms several adjacent fields. He also said hogs had been left unburied for days.
“We were driving one day ... and there must have been about three or four buzzards going into the hole and getting hog parts out of it,” Ortmeier said. “You could see them sitting on top of the mound of dirt eating them.”
Siebrandt has never reported the facility to the sheriff’s department, he said, but he feels the NDEE has ignored his problems.
“They came out, and then they just kept ignoring my call,” he said. “What are they doing down in Mead, Nebraska? Mead is nothing. It’s in the air, it’s on the topsoil. Mine is in the soil, under the water.”
In a letter to Siebrandt, the NDEE said unburied hogs weren’t their concern.
“Future concerns or complaints about the facility not properly covering the animal carcasses when placed in the disposal pit should be make to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). The cover requirements are regulated by NDA, not NDEE,” the department said in a February 2020 letter to Siebrandt.
But one of the terms of the facility’s operating permit is to properly manage mortalities, said Amanda Woita, a public information officer with the NDEE.
“As a permit holder, the facility is required to properly manage the disposal of their dead animals,” Woita said in an email. “The inspection was to ensure that the facility was complying with the disposal practices outlined in their livestock construction and operating permit.”
The permit is not specific on how dead hogs are to be buried.
In 2018, 445 hogs died at the facility. In 2017, 286 died. In the first three quarters of 2019, 144 died.
Water not safe to drink
Groundwater tests performed by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District show Siebrandt’s water is not safe to drink.
The district tested Siebrandt’s well water in July and September 2020. Both of these tests found colonies of coliform.
Coliform is a family of bacteria that includes E. coli and fecal coliform, but any type of coliform can cause nausea and diarrhea, said Heather Ramig of Midwest Laboratories, which analyzed the tests.
Biology professor Joy Caughron of Radford University in Virginia specializes in microbiology and microbial ecology. She said coliforms generally mean fecal matter has gotten into the water.
“They’re typically an indicator there is some fecal contamination,” she said. “They can come from a variety of different sources.”
The July test found total coliform levels at six colonies per 100 milliliters of water. The EPA caution level for coliform is 1 ppm, meaning none should be detected.
The September test found 649 colonies per 100 milliliters.
“Considering how fast fecal coliforms can grow, that’s not an extreme increase in numbers. But it’s an increase, and that’s concerning,” Caughron said. “The coliforms are saying there’s poop in here. If the numbers are going up, it says there’s more poop in there. So, it’s been collecting in there, or the source of the contamination is increasing.”
Caughron said further testing would be needed to confirm coliform levels are consistently rising.
Neither test result detected E. coli or fecal coliform.
Ramig said the most common way coliforms get into a well is when the casing or head is cracked.
During the NDEE investigation, the inspector looked at Siebrandt’s well and noted that the top didn’t have a proper seal. He told Siebrandt the well didn’t meet current standards and there was the possibility for contamination because of that.
Siebrandt disputes this. He said his well, although old, is in good condition, and he doesn’t believe this to be the cause of his problems. Instead, he said the cause is the hogs being buried improperly and too close to his property.
Caughron said similar cases had been recorded.
“It certainly would be possible,” she said. “In certain locations, you have to be really careful about where you bury them because of groundwater contamination problems or contamination of other waterways like rivers or creeks or ponds. Those regulations vary location to location.”
Water runoff, from the barn or elsewhere, entering the well from the top also could be the cause, Caughron said.
“Animal carcasses could be a source, but they wouldn’t be the only source,” she said. “If there’s a pig farm nearby, the poop from the pigs could be enough.”
Caughron said the well itself would need to be inspected and sanitized before groundwater could be conclusively blamed.
Previous tests going back to 2017 found no levels of coliform.
Additionally, nitrate levels in Siebrandt’s well have been rising. In 2017, nitrate levels were at 2.1 ppm. In 2018, they rose 6.7 ppm. The 2020 test showed levels at 8.2 ppm. The EPA maximum level is 10 ppm.
Donna Feldhaus lived around a mile away from the facility until she moved earlier this year, she said.
She also saw high nitrate levels. The first time she had her water tested was in early 2019, when nitrate levels were at 12.9 ppm. The last test was in the summer of 2020, when the levels were 14.5
Feldhaus said she noticed that nitrate levels tended to rise during the summer. At one point, they reached 26.2 ppm.
“We started buying (bottled) water,” she said.
In August 2020, Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager of the NRD, sent a letter to Jim Macy, NDEE director.
The letter noted the burial pits were closer to the well than recommended and included the test results from Siebrandt’s well. The letter acknowledged there are many factors that go into water quality.
“I am working diligently to educate and inform Mr. Siebrandt on the many variables that can impact groundwater quality, to help him see the larger picture,” Bruckner wrote. “However, I have obtained some water quality data that should be of some interest to your agency, as it causes me to wonder what is contributing to this condition.”
Woita said the NDEE followed up with Bruckner’s letter through phone calls and performed a routine inspection of the facility in April 2021.
“The result of that inspection was the facility was found to be in compliance with their livestock construction and operating permit,” Woita said.
To Siebrandt, the cause of the rising nitrates and presence of coliform is obvious, though.
“They buried hogs, and it got into my water,” he said.
Groundwater in the area would flow from the Brockman facility roughly in the direction of Siebrandt’s property and well, Bruckner said.
Air also may be contaminated
The water may not be the only source of contamination. Siebrandt, Feldhaus and Kenny Ortmeier all spoke about the smell that comes from the barn.
“I got hogs, mine don’t smell like that. I don’t know how to describe, I really don’t,” Ortmeier said. “We don’t go down there (near the barn) when it smells.”
The smell isn’t always as bad, but it is always present, Ortmeier said.
“When I’m down there working, especially in the summertime, the smell from that barn is tremendously strong,” he said. “It smells every day.”
Feldhaus also said the smell was unusual for hogs.
“It just smells strange when you go up there,” she said. “It’s not a hog smell to me, I was raised on a farm.”
Siebrandt said he hasn’t drunk from his well since fall of 2018, and while this may have helped his medical conditions somewhat, they haven’t gone away. He believes methane gas from the barn or unburied hogs is another cause of his health problems.
The NDEE offered to do methane tests in the 2019 response to Siebrandt, who said that while he had reached out to the department to come do the testing, he had not been able to reach anyone.
Siebrandt said he did methane tests himself that found the gas was present at times at both his own and Feldhaus’ property.
Siebrandt and his neighbors aren’t the only ones to report health problems from a nearby hog barn.
Dr. Jill Poole of the University of Nebraska Medical Center said there have been complaints documented from people neighboring hog barns.
“We know people complain, and I always tend to believe the patients,” she said. “If they say they aren’t feeling well, they’re probably not.”
No one has proven hog barns are the cause of medical problems for neighboring residents, though, she said.
“There’s not been a lot of good studies showing there is a strong neighborhood effect,” she said. “There’s just so many variables. Time of year, wind patterns. It’s hard. There’s just lots of variables and inconsistencies.”
But it has been well-documented that workers in hog barns risk a number of health problems, Poole said.
The cause of these problems is usually the dust, she said. The dust can have bacteria components that cause inflammation. It also can contain methane and carbon dioxide.
There is an increased risk of lung and airway illnesses and diseases for workers in hog confinement facilities, Poole said.
The manure from the barn is applied to nearby fields, according to the facility’s nutrient management plan. Siebrandt said he’s also had problems breathing when the manure is applied.
Neighbors link barn to health problems
Siebrandt has dealt with a number of health problems since the hog barn started operating. His doctors blame many of these on environmental factors.
Siebrandt has had a number of neurological issues. He has experienced dizziness and vertigo. He has trouble swallowing and was getting Botox injections in his throat for his vocal cords, he said. His voice also has changed and sometimes cracks.
Siebrandt said he also has lesions in his lungs. He has to get checked every year to ensure they’re not growing.
When he lived in his West Point property and the wind blew the smell of the hog barn toward him, Siebrandt would get almost unbearable migraines, and he would start having trouble breathing and talking, he said.
Siebrandt said some of his conditions eased up when he stopped drinking his well water. He moved out of Cuming County earlier this year for his health at his doctor’s recommendation, which also has helped.
Feldhaus also reported medical problems she believes were caused by the Brockman facility. Feldhaus said she has a cyst in the back of her throat. She is on an antibiotic treatment for it, which she said had helped.
“They’re saying it probably comes from something I was breathing in,” she said.
For a while, she also experienced vomiting, she said.
Siebrandt also blames the facility for his dog’s death. An autopsy of the dog found it was experiencing many of the problems Siebrandt is now, he said.
What can be done?
Ortmeier, Siebrandt and Feldhaus all said something needs to be done about the operation.
Ortmeier said the operation should be relocated.
“I’d like to see it shut down and moved. I don’t want to stop them from having a business or anything,” he said. “We’re not against the hog deal, just put it somewhere else.”
The location of the barn so near Siebrandt’s house is part of an ongoing dispute Siebrandt has with the county. Brockman was granted a conditional-use permit to build at that location. Ortmeier and Siebrandt sued Cuming County over this in 2016 but later dropped the suit because of the potential cost.
Siebrandt said remediation is also needed.
“They need to get this stuff out of the soil,” he said. “The barn just needs to go. That’s the bottom line.”
Siebrandt fears contamination from the facility could spread and impact others, too, he said.
Feldhaus said she doesn’t have a solution to the problem.
“I just know Loren (Siebrandt) has been really sick with it, and I don’t know what the answer is,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a good thing, these confinement barns. It’s dangerous.”