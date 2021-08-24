ALBION — While being closed during the pandemic had its drawbacks for many organizations, the down time gave the Boone County Historical Society Museum a chance to reinvent itself.
The effort was spearheaded by Pat Boilesen, president of the museum’s board of directors, who has been involved for many years.
“It was a chance to make a lot of display changes,” Boilesen said. “We didn’t have to worry about making a mess.”
The result was new exhibit featuring clothing that had been in storage, and the discovery of a time capsule that will be opened next year during the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration. At that time, volunteers will not only find out what’s in the current time capsule, but they also will fill a new one to be opened in 2072.
The clothing that was taken out of storage is displayed in a large wardrobe that was once located in Papez Brothers Store in Albion.
The museum sits at the entrance of the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion. It houses a variety of artifacts — from memorabilia belonging to the late Manderson Lehr, an Albion native who died when the plane he was piloting crashed during World War I, to the story of the murder of the Boone County sheriff and deputy back in the 1930s, to the bell that once hung in the tower of the old courthouse.
“It’s the only thing left of the original courthouse,” Boilesen said. “We’re proud to have it.”
One of the largest collections includes items that once belonged to Van Morehead, who was a county official,” Boilesen said. In fact, “people who found things … brought him items.”
Consequently, the collection is somewhat eclectic and includes a pipe belonging to an Irish leprechaun, a piece of an altar from a 16th century Russian Catholic Church pipe and a totem pole carved by Haida Indians.
While some of the items in the Morehead collection don’t necessarily reflect life in Boone County, plenty of other items in the museum do. For instance, there’s the “light house lantern,” which was placed in the window of a house in the country near Albion to provide a beacon of light for anyone lost on the prairie. The museum also houses the “Miller Popcorn Wagon,” which is just what it appears be — an enclosed wagon with a popcorn popper inside that was taken to events or just driven around town, like an ice cream truck.
“It was around Albion for 58 years — from 1918 to 1975,” Boilesen said.
The wagon is a recent acquisition, Boilesen said. After it was no longer being operated, the family sold it. Descendants of the owners tracked it down and bought it so that bit of Boone County history could be preserved.
Many other items tell Boone County’s story, including a portion of a log cabin, a horse-drawn buggy, antique fire trucks, farm equipment and much more. The museum also has a genealogy center where people can research their family histories.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For information about hours of operation, call 402-395-6558.