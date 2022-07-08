MADISON — Hidden among the carnival rides and funnel cake stands is a 145-year-old school building at the Madison County Fair & Rodeo.
The District 48 schoolhouse may seem out of place to some people, but to many, it’s located in the perfect place for visitors to explore the history of Madison.
The District 48 school, otherwise known as the Good Cheer School, closed in 2008 after being open since 1877.
In 2011, Daniel and Jan Fullner purchased the lot where the building was formally located. The couple then donated the building to the Madison County Agriculture Society, which runs the annual Madison County Fair & Rodeo. During its annual November meeting, the ag society’s fair board decided to relocate the school to the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Since then, the building has stood still in time for more than a decade at the fairgrounds. Children visit all week long to learn about the town’s history, while former students return to the District 48 building to reminisce.
“The older ones come back and relive what they saw when they were kids,” said Sherri Fish, a member of the Madison County Fair Board of Directors.
Fish opened up the District 48 school on Thursday morning and sat in its single room to greet visitors all day.
However, she didn’t have to wait long for visitors to stop by the one-room schoolhouse.
Aline Skogstoe, a YMCA day camp counselor, walked into the schoolhouse with her group of children soon after the building opened. The children instinctively sat at the school’s wooden desks and chairs while their camp counselor told them about the building’s history.
“(The students) are usually really inquisitive about it and a little bit excited, just because it's something they've never seen before,” Skogstoe said.
According to Fish, groups of YMCA day camp children visit the District 48 school during the fair every year.
“I think it's great that kids can come in and see what it used to be like,” Fish said.
While the outside of the District 48 school may look like any other white house, the inside tells a different story.
Children’s metal lunch boxes hang from pegs labeled for each student. Rows of wooden desks and chairs face a green chalkboard. Next to another chalkboard is an old piano that the teacher would have played for students. And much like one would see today, an American flag is displayed in the corner of the room.
According to Fish, a lot of the items in the building were donated to be displayed in the school. Although the desks, piano and other artifacts aren’t originally from the school, the items depict what the room would have looked like years ago.
Children in rural counties across Nebraska attended one-room schools like the Madison building during the 19th and 20th centuries. Children of all ages attended these schoolhouses, ranging from 4 to 18 years old, and a single teacher usually taught the group of students.
“It’s important for (the children) to learn about our history,” Skogstoe said, “and how things used to be in Nebraska and just knowing where we came from.”
The District 48 one-room school is only open during the Madison County Fair every July. Fairgoers can visit the building from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.