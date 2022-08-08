For nearly 150 years, an oddly shaped, angular building sat nestled along the southwestern corner of the intersection at Seventh Street and Madison Avenue, just a few paces from the arterial rail line that passes directly through downtown Norfolk.
In late July, the building was slated for demolition to free up space for the burgeoning congregation at the adjacent LifePoint Church. For untold decades, it sat at the beating heart of the city, accommodating everything from seed companies to a grocery store and a nonprofit food packing center, all the while a quiet centerpiece for a majority of the city’s lifespan.
Although historical records on the building are murky at best, some date back at far as 1884, less than two decades after Norfolk’s incorporation in 1866, and seem to suggest that the lot has changed hands numerous times over the past 14 decades, at one time housing the OJ Moore Grocer, the Sexauer and Nebraska Seed companies, and later the Norfolk-based international humanitarian nonprofit Orphan Grain Train, which leased out the building to Mercy Meals from 2007 until the latter moved to a newer nearby building in late 2021.
Now, the old building that has had many uses over the past century and a half will serve one final purpose. The structure was torn down this week to accommodate new parking space for LifePoint Church, which bought the deed to the wedge-shaped building from Orphan Grain Train soon after Mercy Meals’ departure.
According to Roger Lubke, a former independent construction contractor and current deacon at LifePoint put in charge of coordinating the demolition effort, the historic building was slated for destruction the second or third week of August but ended up getting torn down within the first week. He said scrapping the building would free up space for roughly 60 more parking spaces at the church.
While he recognizes the significance of the building, Lubke said he’s more concerned with clearing space for the church to accommodate its rapidly growing base of attendees.
“This church has grown by leaps and bounds (in recent years),” Lubke said. “That’s one reason why we got on it (with hastening the building’s demolition).”
Glenn Wapelhorst, associate pastor of member care, said he had mixed emotions about seeing the building go.
He recounted his first experience with the building, when he was given a tour of the building by Orphan Grain Train’s late founder, Clayton Andrews. Wapelhorst vividly recalled the other pointing out a water line in the room from the flood of 1944, which was just one of many things over the years that has affirmed the historical nature of the site for him.
“I’m on the Elkhorn Valley Museum Board of Directors, and (when I saw) the siding of that building (with ‘Nebraska Seed Company’ plastered across it), it’s kind of like I bite my lip,” he said. “(That) building (was) so unique.”
Wapelhorst said the church tried to find a way to repurpose it, but ultimately he agreed with Lubke that the destruction of the building, which was in a state of disrepair due to its proximity to the railroad, was the best decision and a necessary evil to make way for a congregation that has just about doubled since the beginning of 2021, from around 130 attendees to roughly 250, now spread across two Sunday services.
The organization’s rapid growth over the past few years is something Wapelhorst partially attributed to the church keeping its doors open throughout most of the pandemic, albeit without violating public health mandates.
“We tried to follow the recommended procedures, but where they gave freedom, we took (it),” he said.
Perhaps the most pivotal growth factor for the church, however, has been its performance with the area’s younger population. Wapelhorst said its biggest demographic is between the age of 20 and 40 years old, which he attributed to an atmosphere of genuine connections between people at the church instead of focusing solely on the Christian texts.
“It’s overused, but (the saying) that ‘people don’t care what you know until they know how much you care’ ... is very applicable to (Generation Z and millennials);” he said. “You can be here for the first time or the 100th time and there’s going to be people that just really enjoy engaging with you and talking and learning your story.”
Although the church, which was founded in 1980 and moved into its current location in 1982, has considered relocating in the past, children’s director Pat Kumm said the church’s central location, at a nexus of the city’s historical development along the railroad and future development along the riverfront and across downtown, has kept it grounded.
“We really feel like God wants us here,” she said. “And we want to be in the middle of what he’s doing in this part of town.”