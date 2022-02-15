Sounds of an orchestra no longer waft through the air, and elegantly dressed couples no longer spin around the terrazzo dance floor of the ballroom.
Politicians no longer stump for votes in the walnut-paneled lobby or give speeches from the awning above the front door to crowds gather in the street below.
Popular entertainers no longer sleep in the beds or enjoy a steak in the Beef Eater’s Grill.
Now, there is an effort to bring the politicians, entertainers and elegant events back to the stately brick building that’s been a landmark in downtown Norfolk since the 1920s.
The Kensington “has a deep, rich history ... and was a feature attraction” in downtown Norfolk, said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Lodging is a missing piece downtown. From what I hear and see, Norfolk could sustain a major hotel.”
* * *
What is now the Kensington Hotel has played a part in Norfolk’s history since 1917 when the North American Hotel Co. of Omaha bought a lot on the corner of Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue that was originally part of Herman Braasch’s homestead.
At the time, the company had hotels in Omaha, Hartington and Grand Island. The Norfolk hotel was to be eight stories high with 134 rooms. Norfolk citizens subscribed around $90,000 in company stock to help fund the project.
By February 1918, the engineering tests, building plans and drawings had been developed, but work was stopped by World War I. By the time the war was over, Norfolk citizens were tired of the delay and formed the Norfolk Hotel Co., which bought the property.
A number of construction setbacks that increased the cost forced the company to scale the plans back to a five-story building. Still, by 1925, only three-fourths of it was completed, and the Norfolk Hotel Co. was out of money.
In late 1925, E.C. Eppley of the Omaha-based Eppley Hotels Co. bought the $600,000 structure for half price and completed it.
The hotel opened in 1926. Soon it and Norfolk became the convention center of Northeast Nebraska and the spot where notable people stopped.
Among them were presidential candidate Thomas E. Dewey, who, in 1944, spoke from the balcony overlooking the street; John F. Kennedy, who stopped in Norfolk in 1959 while campaigning for president; and Ronald Reagan, who visited Norfolk in 1962 and 1974. During his first visit, he spoke at the chamber of commerce banquet and stayed at the hotel. His second visit was just a stop at the airport to campaign for Charles Thone.
Professional boxer Jack Dempsey and musicians Jascha Heifetz and Duke Ellington also visited the hotel.
From 1926 to 1944, the hotel housed the studio of radio station WJAG. There, visitors could watch and listen to radio celebrities at work behind a window in the second-floor mezzanine.
During the building’s golden years, guests, as well as area citizens, had cocktails in the lamp room and breakfast in the coffee shop.
In 1962, W. M. Ferguson and I.E. Levine of Columbus bought the hotel from the Sheraton Hotel chain and sold it to House of Papineau Inc. It closed in February 1967, and in 1968, a local community development corporation was formed to buy and remodel it into a “first class” facility. The committee was named by the chamber of commerce action committee and the Greater Norfolk Corp.
At the time, the committee estimated spending around $525,000 on the project. It was hoped that a private company would lease the building for a fee that would pay the debt. That plan never came to fruition, and its contents were sold at a number of auctions to satisfy claims totaling more than $170,000
Former Norfolkan George Reeves, then of Kirkwood, Missouri, bought the hotel in September 1969. The third and fourth floors were remodeled into apartments, and the ballroom on the second floor was converted into meeting rooms. At the time, the American Legion Club was located in the hotel, and the chamber of commerce had offices in the lower level.
In 1987, the hotel was put on the market again. Then, according to a Daily News article, it still had some of its “old elegance.”
“The lobby still has its terrazzo floor, marble abase and eight-foot-high, antique walnut wainscoting. The winding staircase to the mezzanine level is intact, and the marble steps are deeply worn. On the northwest corner of the mezzanine, faded gold letters identify the Pheasant Room. The Ballroom, where Randall’s Royal Fontenelle Orchestra once played, is now silent.”
In late 1988, the First Atlantic Corp. of New York bought the building and hired Kensington Management Group of Minneapolis to operate it as an assisted-living facility. That same year, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The City of Norfolk Housing Agency now operates the facility, which provides several levels of housing, including sleeping rooms, efficiency apartments and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Around 60 people live there.
It’s still known as the Kensington after having been labeled Hotel Norfolk, Hotel Madison and the Waldorf.
But will the name be changed again?
Just recently, the housing agency issued a request for proposals from “qualified developers for the acquisition and redevelopment of the building ... with the intent of returning the building to its original use,” which would be an upscale hotel.
So perhaps orchestras will once again play in the ballroom, entertainers will once again dine in the restaurants and politicians will once again shake hands with constituents in the walnut-paneled lobby.
After all, while some of the hotel’s finer features have been lost, others remain, including the marble staircase that winds its way to the upper floors and the arched, mullioned windows in the lobby. Some of the terrazzo floors have been covered over but could possibly be restored, as could the ballroom, which is now apartments.
While converting the building back to a hotel would benefit some, others would be displaced, a fact that is not lost on people involved.
“Our number one priority should be the responsible relocation of existing tenants,” Moenning said. “Part of the (housing agency) board’s thought process was ‘can we provide suitable housing?’ ” Moenning said.