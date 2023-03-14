High school speech teams gear up for state competition

At 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday, the sun had just set. Freezing rain was falling, slicking Riverside Boulevard as temperatures hovered below freezing. Inside the Norfolk High School building, lights were mostly off as custodians went about their nightly routines, vacuuming and mopping.
For members of the NHS speech team, the night’s practice was just beginning.
As speech teams across Nebraska gear up for state-level competition taking place Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17, at Kearney High School, students are working around the clock to improve their events.
“What I admire most about this team is their persistence,” said Austin Casselberry, NHS’s speech coach. Casselberry and assistant coach Zach Ahrenholtz are both in their first year of heading the high school’s program.
“Their work ethic is amazing,” said Ahrenholtz of the speech team, a few members of which had gathered at the high school to rehearse despite the inclement weather. Five students from the senior high qualified for state, with a total of seven event entries.
Speech is a notably long-running extracurricular activity, with a season of variable length. Casselberry said students begin rehearsing before the first competitions in November and can compete through March and sometimes into April.
And the work continues from there: “The students are really competitive. As soon as one season is over, they’re already starting to think about the next season,” Casselberry said, adding that some students were already preparing scripts for the 2023-24 competitive season.
“So much work goes into a speech event,” said Abigail Chambers, a NHS senior who qualified for state competition in two events, oral interpretation of drama (OID) and humorous interpretation (HI).
“I was probably at practice two hours a day for a couple of months straight,” recalled Noah Janke, a senior competing in OID, of a former speech season. “There’s only 24 hours a day, and some of those are needed for sleep. You’re legally obligated to be here (at school) for seven of them. So it’s difficult to balance ... but you find the time.”
This level of dedication isn’t unique to the NHS speech team.
Norfolk Catholic High School is sending two students to state speech competition this year. Becci Koopman, Norfolk Catholic’s speech coach, said participating in speech “is a lot of time commitment … they work very hard, we do a lot of after-school (practices), before-schools, during school. If we’re not at a speech meet, we’ll do weekend practices, practice at the speech meets, we practice in the van on the way up to the speech meets... they’re really giving it their all. They also do work a lot independently, so we’ve got to give them props for that.”
“The meets can be eight-hour days,” said Alberto Cartela, a senior at Norfolk Catholic competing at state in both OID and program oral interpretation (POI). “You have to come in during school time, after school on the weekends, in the mornings. You have to put in a lot of effort. … and personal time, doing it at home. It takes a lot of time out of your day, but it’s worth it.”
Speech is a major time dedication, between “getting up at five in the morning ... putting in 12-hour days and then putting in your own time working on the speech,” said Grace Koch, a senior at Norfolk Catholic competing in the entertainment category.
And David Rodriguez, a sophomore competing in POI and Lutheran High Northeast’s sole state qualifier, frequently stays at school 12 hours a day between musical and speech.
“We’re talking two hours (of practice) a day, four, five days a week, and whatever (students) do on the weekend,” Lutheran High speech coach Preston Sunderman confirmed.
So what makes speech worth the long hours?
For students, a lot of it comes down to developing important skills and just plain having fun.
“(Speech experience) keeps me poised during times when it’s easy to be nervous,” said Chambers, referring to situations like job interviews.
Courtney Matthies, a junior at NHS participating in OID, stated that she enjoys the familial atmosphere of the speech team, adding that “it’s nice to have that connection with people at school.”
“I joined because it was what my friends were doing,” Janke said. “I stayed because I could see myself getting better at public speaking. My confidence was going up.”
Anthony Eppolito, a freshman from NHS competing in OID and duo, said that even though the season has been “a blast,” “it’s more the experience, it’s more the team bonding” that lends enjoyment to participating in speech.
And coaches agree.
“Doing speech … improves your thinking process, it gets you comfortable in front of crowds, which is a skill that I think a lot of people don’t realize they will end up wishing they had later in life,” Sunderman said.
“A lot of people do find public speaking scary, but most of the people who do speech, most of the students end up saying that it really helps their confidence,” Koopman said.
Ahrenholtz said speech skills are “something you take with you, no matter what career you go into.”
“I might be biased,” Casselberry said, “but I think speech is probably the best extracurricular that a student can be involved in. … It sets them up for success on whatever route they want to go after high school.”
“Speech is more than just a talent or a skill,” Casselberry added. “It’s a superpower.”