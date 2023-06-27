ALLEN — Tom and Brenda Nissen of Allen live on a farm known as Windy Valley Miniature Herefords.
It’s windy as evidenced by 10 wind turbines that spin within a mile of their house. It’s called Miniature Herefords because that’s what they raise.
Five years ago, the Nissens relocated from West Point to Brenda’s family farm, once home to Robert and Gloria Oberg. Her grandfather, Pete Oberg, also raised Herefords there.
For the past seven years, the couple have bred and raised Miniature Herefords. When measured at the back hip, the Miniature Hereford — at 42 to 46 inches — stands shorter than a regular Hereford and weighs out at around 1,000 pounds.
The Classic is a blend of Miniature and regular-sized Hereford, and the smallest in size are Micro-Herefords.
Miniatures have a similar body profile in proportion to full-sized Herefords and are known for their calm nature. People who live on an acreage and want to enjoy the farm experience often raise Miniature Herefords, Brenda Nissen said.
The cattle make great pets and 4-H or FFA animals. With their smaller feet, they are easier on pastures than a larger-sized animal. It takes two to three miniature cattle, for example, to eat as much grass as full-sized cattle.
Miniatures fatten out like regular-size Herefords, Nissen said, in 18 months’ time. The advantage of the smaller-size breed is that a whole critter may fit in the freezer; the customer will receive all the cuts, unlike purchasing a quarter from a larger-sized animal.
The cattle the Nissens raise are chemical-free and polled, which mean they don’t grow horns. They are registered, along with regular-sized Herefords, with the American Hereford Association.
All of Nissens’ cows, whether Miniatures or full-size, are bred to Miniature Hereford bulls. Calves are finished out and sold at the West Point Sale Barn, marketed privately or sold as breeding stock.
Brenda Nissen photographs female breeding stock calves and places their photograph, name and description on the Windy Valley Miniature Herefords Facebook page.
She notes if they are born with eyeliner or goggles, which describes the amount of dark color around the eyes. Growers believe there’s less chance of pinkeye with the eyeliner or goggles on a white face. She also notes white chrome hair on the back, between the shoulders.
Much of the marketing is done online without even a phone call.
“We’re honest and upfront, and we sell good stock,” she said.
The Nissens’ Herefords are sold from Oregon to Tennessee, Texas to California, and northern Minnesota throughout Nebraska, Nissen said. Some even reach celebrity status.
One of the Nissens’ Miniature calves, Little Dot, was sold to Annie Short of Bear Lake, Michigan. Little Dot is Short’s favorite cow; her antics are often featured on the Short and Stocky Farms Facebook page.
In addition to farming, Brenda Nissen is a nurse and chaplain at Providence Medical Center in Wayne, and Tom Nissen is a manager at J.E. Meuret Grain at Crofton.