Plan ahead. Take frequent breaks. Drink a lot of fluids.
As temperatures track upward into the heart of summer, a few simple steps can protect those who work and play in the heat from developing heat-related illnesses.
Dr. Lisa Yosten, an emergency room physician at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, said threats posed by the heat run a spectrum — from cramps, weakness and dizziness that can accompany heat exhaustion to loss of consciousness and even death that can result from heat stroke — and it’s important to take steps to help prevent a potentially dangerous situation.
“I don’t think there’s just one temperature that’s kind of the end-all, be-all. Anything over 80 degrees, people could be susceptible,” Yosten said. “I would say for sure anything over 90 degrees people would have to watch what they’re doing and plan ahead.”
For some Norfolk businesses, planning ahead is the first order of business when it comes to heat safety. At Vulcraft, for example, employees are encouraged to pay attention to how they feel as high air temperatures combine with physical exertion and production activity.
“We do a good job educating and training our teammates on heat illness and what to do and how to notice the symptoms,” said Billy Legate, safety coordinator at the Norfolk plant. “On top of that, when we know it’s going to be really hot and humid, we bring in fruit and encourage the guys to be eating fruit at breaks and lunch — along with fluids.”
Vulcraft also provides its teammates with electrolyte-enhanced drinks and extra breaks. Welders wear protective air hoods that use cold air to keep their heads cool while they’re working.
New employees go through an acclimation process to condition themselves to the environment, Legate said.
“It’s a progression,” he said. “They’re doing trainings, different things in the office, slowly getting out on the line, observing, watching. They get (acclimated) by starting out a few (hours) — maybe an hour — when they first get to start working on the line. They work their way up to eight hours in the heat.”
“The most important thing, absolutely, is looking out for one another,” said Rick Wilcox, a Vulcraft production manager who came to Norfolk from the company’s facility in Texas.
Bill Fisher, owner of Guarantee Roofing & Sheet Metal in Norfolk, which does commercial roofing and sheeting, said the conditions in which his employees work are often at least 15 degrees hotter than the air temperature.
“It can get pretty warm up there. We do the best we can,” he said of protecting employees from heat illnesses.
Fisher said being acclimated to the conditions and staying hydrated are important, as is taking necessary breaks. In extreme heat — like the upper 90s and triple digits recently experienced in Northeast Nebraska — the work may begin earlier, so crews are done before the heat reaches its peak.
He added that it’s important for employees to pace themselves: “If you’re up there all day, and it’s Monday, what will you have left when it’s Thursday? You’ve got to pace yourself and be smart.”
Robin Wilke at ASPM Landscapes said their crews are fortunate to do a lot of their work with machinery, but even machine operators can “get zapped” just from being out in the sun, heat and wind.
“We need everyone to stay sharp and alert so we don’t see an increase in on-the-job injuries,” she said.
The company encourages employees to take more water breaks and to find shade when the weather is warm. When extreme temperatures move in, Wilke said they try to get employees off the job earlier in the day than usual.
“We have to work most Saturdays to try and keep up with demand, but these weeks when it has been extremely hot — we try to have some guys work on Saturday and some guys stay home,” she said. “The next weekend, we might flip the script.”
At Faith Regional, Yosten said it’s not unusual to see patients enter the emergency department seeking treatment from heat-related illnesses. The elderly and small children are those who are most at risk, but many times those who seek treatment are people who have attended or participated in an outdoor sporting event or outdoor concert.
“Usually by the time they come in to us, they’re already feeling better because they’re out of the heat and into the cold air of the emergency room department,” she said.
In some cases of heat exhaustion, patients are prescribed medicine for nausea or given fluids through an IV to help rehydrate them, but they are rarely admitted.
“If they’re really symptomatic and it’s been going on for hours, sometimes we will check lab work to check electrolytes,” she said.
But those who are suffering a heat stroke are seriously ill and need immediate medical attention; it’s likely they will be admitted to the intensive care unit, she said.
“That’s actually very, very serious. Usually somebody comes in, and they’re red, they’re hot, their core temp is high — like 106 and even sometimes 107,” she said. “This is a very big emergency. We have to try to cool those people down as soon as possible.”
Yosten said the risk of developing heat-related illnesses can be reduced by planning ahead: Make sure adequate water and sports drinks are available and cooling towels are available, as well; drink plenty of fluids; take frequent breaks from exposure to the heat; and recognize the signals that your body is giving.
“With any heat-related illness, the best strategy is to try to get indoors, to try to get somewhere where it’s air-conditioned and to lay down and cool off,” she said.